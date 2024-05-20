124th Submarine Birthday Celebrated in Japan

YOKOSUKA, Japan—Commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 7, hosted the 124th Submarine Birthday Ball at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 23.



Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet and JMSDF Vice Adm. Goka Yoshihiro, commander, Fleet Submarine Force—both surface warfare officers—were the keynote speakers at the submarine ball.



“It is my great honor to celebrate this Submarine Birthday Ball, tonight. I congratulate you on 124th anniversary,” said Goka. “Our cooperative relationships play a great role for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,”



Kacher, who commands the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, celebrated the submarine force.



"It is essential we continue to harness the camaraderie we have in this room, as it will carry through to our operations at sea," said Kacher. "Your presence ensures our Navy is postured to deter, and if necessary, defeat our adversaries in the maritime domain: if we must fight, we will prevail - and your efforts in the undersea domain enable our maritime strength.”



Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group 7, hosted the event.



“Undersea warfare today requires that same level of dedication and teamwork, but it spans broader and more diverse teams,” said Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group 7. “There is no doubt in my mind that you, the men and women in this room make up the world’s most capable and most lethal undersea task force. I am impressed every day, watching you work together—active duty, reserve, and civilian teammates with Joint Forces, allies, and partners throughout the region and the world.”



The Submarine Ball is traditionally held in conjunction with National Submarine Day on April 11, which marks the day the first submarine, USS Holland (SS 1) was purchased by the U.S. Navy in 1900.



This year’s celebration also marked a century of dolphins.



In the summer of 1923, while serving as Commander, Submarine Division Three, Capt. Ernest J. King proposed that the Navy create a warfare insignia device for qualified submariners. The insignia came to be known as “dolphins” or “fish,” and is one of the Navy’s oldest warfare devices.



The hard-earned badge distinguishes and identifies the members of the submarine community and has since become a source of pride for the “silent service.”



Not only did King propose the idea for the submarine warfare device, he also submitted the initial design. The final design of the device was approved for wear on 24 March 1924.



Submarine Group 7 was established during the Korean Crisis in the 1950’s as Submarine Group Western Pacific, serving as squadron commander and administrative coordinators for submarines in the Western Pacific. In June 1973, when the command was elevated to Task Force level subordinate to Commander, 7th Fleet, it assumed its present status as Commander, Submarine Force 7th Fleet/ Commander Task Force 74 reporting to U.S. 7th Fleet and Commander, Submarine Group 7 reporting to Commander Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.



Submarine Group 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



