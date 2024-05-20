U.S. MARINES ON OKINAWA FIRST TO KICKSTART THE IMPLEMENTATION OF JAPANESE INDUSTRIAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ORDINANCE CHANGES / 在沖米海兵隊、日本の労働安全衛生規則改正施行にいち早く着手

Photo By Yoshie Makiyama | A case study of an actual accident that occurred during the use of a liftgate shown in...... read more read more Photo By Yoshie Makiyama | A case study of an actual accident that occurred during the use of a liftgate shown in class, Jan. 16, 2024. Marine Corps Installations Pacific Safety Office held a series of one-day special land transportation safety & health training for the liftgate, a device attached to a vehicle’s rear to lift and lower cargo from the vehicle bed to ground level, to Japanese employees working on Marine Corps bases in Okinawa in January 2024. Their office was the first to put this regulation, which covers the highest standards across U.S. and Japanese standards, into action among all U.S. service branches in Japan. 2024年1月16日、テールゲートリフターに関しての一日陸上輸送安全衛生特別講習で示されたテールゲートリフター使用中に起きた実際の事故事例。米海兵隊太平洋基地安全部は２０２４年１月、沖縄の海兵隊基地で働く日本人従業員を対象に、一連のテールゲートリフター（荷台から荷物を地上まで上げ下ろしするために車両の後部に取り付ける装置）の一日陸上輸送安全衛生特別講習を実施した。同安全部は、日米の最高基準を網羅するこの規則を、在日米軍全軍の中で最初に施行した。 see less | View Image Page

Marine Corps Installations Pacific Safety Office held a series of one-day special land transportation safety & health training for the liftgate, a device attached to a vehicle’s rear to lift and lower cargo from the vehicle bed to ground level, to Japanese employees working on Marine Corps bases in Okinawa in January 2024. The training was to educate employees on the changes in Japanese law for industrial safety and health.



The revision of the Japanese Industrial Safety and Health Ordinance, which is equivalent to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Code of Federal Regulations for U.S. personnel, went into effect Oct. 1, 2023. The change affects how Japanese employees handle cargo in freight areas of commercial trucks with a maximum payload of two tons or more.



According to the Safety Office, local residents laboring on Marine Corps Installations in Japan must work under the protection of a safety and health program that aligns with Japan’s Occupational Safety and Health Regulations. Their office was the first to put this regulation, which covers the highest standards across U.S. and Japanese standards, into action among all U.S. service branches in Japan.



There are over 25,000 personnel employed by the Japanese government as Master Labor Contract (MLC) and Indirect Hire Agreement (IHA) workers on U.S. military facilities in Japan, with nearly 5,000 working for the United States Marine Corps.



“We have conducted the training three times already last week and will do more next week,” said Mutsuko Nishihira, a safety technician at MCIPAC Safety Office and a certified trainer for this special class. “Our office sent out an email notification for this training to all MCBB logistics units, Marine Corps Community Services, and the Army and Air Force Exchange Store. We are expecting to give training to over 300 employees whose jobs are affected by this change.”



There were safety regulations for liftgates in place before October 2023, but those were exclusively for five-ton vehicles and above. According to G4 Motor Transportation Branch, within MCIPAC-MCBB, there are now 20 affected trucks with a liftgate, compared to one prior to the change in regulation.



Other new requirements are to equip lifting devices (including liftgate and portable items such as steps or a mobile ladder) for users’ safe access to the cargo area of the two-ton trucks and above. Even though the installation of lifting equipment is required by the Japanese regulation when working at a height of more than 4.9 feet (1.5 meters) above the ground, the USMC implements U.S. regulation of 4 feet (1.2 meters) since MCIPAC Safety follows whichever rule is the strictest.



Wearing a fall protection safety helmet is also required if personnel are loading or unloading a truck’s cargo area, to protect themselves not just from falling objects but also injuries from slips, trips, and falls themselves. These measures are in place to mitigate risks to the safety of workers and bystanders.



“The change was made because of numerous accidents,” said Nishihira. “Because of the lack of user knowledge, there were accidents which could have been prevented if they were aware of the correct procedures, and had worn the appropriate personal protective equipment.” She said using the liftgate as an elevator for you to get up to the cargo area is an example of incorrect usage and creating a hazardous environment.



On Jan. 16, 35 local employees attended the mandatory liftgate special training. The trainees were from various offices across MCBB and from the U.S. Navy; all conduct cargo loading and unloading operations that access the affected truck’s cargo area.



In the morning, participants were instructed on the updated Japanese Industrial Safety and Health Ordinance concerning modifications to liftgate usage. The presentations featured slides and videos depicting accident scenarios, shown to exhibit the dangers that could possibly ensue. Following lunch, Safety Office instructors distributed daily liftgate inspection checklists. They then led attendees outdoors for a hands-on demonstration of the safety procedures, ensuring a thorough understanding before engaging in cargo area operations.



Although there are four types of liftgates―arm type lifting, vertical lifting, rear retractable lifting, and under-floor retractable lifting―two trucks outside the safety office had the vertical liftgate which is the main type in USMC in Okinawa.



“We have a truck with a vertical liftgate as well, and have followed and done most of the requirements,” said Kenta Tokumoto, an operator from GF, Hansen Maintenance Detachment. “But we were not doing a step-by-step manner while vocalizing the process like the Safety Office showed us today. It was new.”



After taking the role of a driver who did “yubisashi-kosho,” pointing-and-calling-out, Tokumoto said although he thinks the process will take more time, it is an important process to ensure their own safety.



“Seeing quite a few accident cases in the video during class helped me improve my safety awareness,” said Tokumoto. While mentioning fall accidents when pulling the load backward in the cargo area of a truck without checking whether the liftgate is up or down, “such absentmindedness is more a human error. I think accidents happen because it was such a simple task, so I thought to myself that I’d be careful about that.”



During the course presentation, statistics showed more than 60 % of the accidents related to liftgates are falling incidents, either operators falling themselves, or the cargo falling on them. It was stated that every year there are a number of fatal accidents.



Tatsuya Nagayama, a heavy vehicle driver from AAFES, recalled a falling accident from the cargo area of a truck in the past and the person was not wearing a helmet. He said that it is common for people to wear hard hats without chin straps to protect their heads from falling objects, but he had not thought of a person falling from a platform.



“After all, by following the steps, you will get used to it, and if you can do it naturally, you will be able to make sure that the people around you are safe,” said Nagayama, who took the role of instructor during the “yubisashi-kosho” hands-on training. “We will also be able to take care of ourselves in the long term as the instructor said.”



During the session, Nishihira had stated that rules are not for people to follow because there are penalties, but for them to follow to protect their own safety and lives in the end.



“It was really a good learning experience,” Nagayama smiled. “I would be very happy if everyone would take this opportunity to get some training and do something to prevent injuries.”



Participants received an updated license with a “liftgate qualified” stamp after the training. This is a one time requirement and no refresher training is required.



米海兵隊太平洋基地安全部は２０２４年１月、沖縄の海兵隊基地で働く日本人従業員を対象に、一連のテールゲートリフター（荷台から荷物を地上まで上げ下ろしするために車両の後部に取り付ける装置）の一日陸上輸送安全衛生特別講習を実施した。この講習は、日本の労働安全衛生に関する法律の改正について従業員を教育するためのものだった。



日本の労働安全衛生規則の改正は、米国の労働安全衛生局の連邦規則集に相当するもので、従業員に対して２０２３年11月１日に施行された。この変更は、最大積載量２トン以上の貨物自動車での荷役作業業務に携わる日本人従業員に影響する。



安全部によると、米海兵隊太平洋基地バトラー基地で働く地元従業員は、日本の労働安全衛生規則に沿った安全衛生プログラムの保護の下で働かなければならない。同安全部は、日米の最高基準を網羅するこの規則を、在日米軍全軍の中で最初に施行した。



在日米軍施設には、基本労務契約（ＭＬＣ）および諸機関労務契約（ＩＨＡ）の労働者として日本政府に雇用されている従業員が２万５０００人以上おり、そのうち５０００人近くが米海兵隊で働いている。



米海兵隊太平洋基地安全部の安全専門職であり、この特別講習の認定講師の西平睦子さんは、「私たちは先週、すでに３回の講習を実施しました。私たちのオフィスは、バトラー基地兵站部輸送課や、海兵隊コミュニティーサービス（海兵隊基地の福利厚生組織）、陸空軍生活品販売業務（陸軍・空軍が共同運営する福利厚生組織）のすべてに、このトレーニングの通知をＥメールで送りました。私たちは、この改正によって仕事に影響を受ける３００人以上の従業員に訓練を行う予定です。」



２０２３年10月以前にもテールゲートリフターの安全規制はあったが、５トン以上のトラックのみが対象だった。バトラー基地兵站部輸送課によると、この規定変更の影響を受けるテールゲートリフターを備えた対象トラックは、変更前は１台であったが、変更後は20台となった。



その他の新しい規定は、利用者が最大積載量２トン以上のトラックの貨物エリアに安全に昇り降りできるよう、テールゲートリフターやステップ、移動式はしごなどの昇降装置を装備することである。同規定の昇降設備設置義務付けの高さは地上1.5メートル以上で利用者が作業する時となっているが、米海兵隊太平洋基地安全部は日米双方のどちらか厳しい規定に従うため、在日米海兵隊は米国の規定である1.2メートルを適用している。



また、トラックの荷台への積み下ろしを行う場合にも、墜落時保護用の保護帽の着用が義務付けられた。落下物からだけでなく、本人のスリップ、つまずき、墜落による怪我からも身を守るため、保護帽を着用しなければならない。 これらの措置は、作業員と周囲の人々の危険を軽減するために設けられている。



西平講師は、「多くの事故が発生したため、このような変更がなされました。利用者の正しい知識が不十分だったため、もし正しい手順を理解し、しかるべき個人用保護具を着用していれば防げた事故があったのです。」テールゲートリフターをエレベーターとして使用することは、間違った使用方法であり、危険な環境を作り出している例であると語った。



１月16日、35人の地元基地従業員がテールゲートリフター特別教育に参加した。受講者は海兵隊バトラー基地内のさまざまな部署と米海軍の職員で、全員が対象となるトラックの貨物エリアに出入りする荷役作業を行っている。



午前中は、テールゲートリフターの使用方法の変更に関する労働安全衛生規則の改正の説明が行われた。講義では、スライドやビデオで事故の事例を紹介し、想定される危険について学んだ。昼食後、安全部講師がテールゲートリフターの日常点検チェックリストを配布。その後、参加者を屋外に誘導して安全手順を実際に実演し、荷役作業を行う前段階として十分な理解を促した。



テールゲートリフターには、アーム式、垂直式、後部格納式、床下格納式の４種類があるが、同安全部の駐車場にあった２台のトラックは、在沖米海兵隊で主流の垂直式テールゲートリフターだった。



施設土木部ハンセン営繕分隊の徳本健太さんは、「私たちも垂直リフトゲートを装備したトラックを持ってますが、ほとんどの規定を満たしています。でも、今日安全部が実演した、声を出しながらの段階を踏んだやり方はしていませんでした。新しいです」と話した。



指差呼称をするドライバー役になった徳本さんは、その一連の作業には時間がかかるかもしれないが、自分たちの安全を確保するためには重要な作業だと話す。



「講習中にビデオでかなりの数の事故事例を見ることができたので、安全意識を高めることができました」と徳本さん。トラックの荷台でテールゲートリフターが上がっているか下がっているかを確認せずに荷物を後方に引いた際の転落事故に触れながら、「そういう不注意はむしろヒューマンエラー。単純な作業だから事故が起きるのだと思うので、そこは気をつけようと思いました」と語った。



講習の発表では、テールゲートリフターに関連する事故の60％以上が墜落・転落事故であり、作業者自身が転倒及び転落するか、荷物が落下するかのどちらかであるという統計が示された。毎年、死亡事故が多発しているとのこと。



陸空軍生活品販売業務の永山達也さんは、以前にトラックの荷台からの転落事故が起きた際、その人物がヘルメットを着用していなかったことを思い出した。落下物から頭を守るためのあご紐がない硬帽をかぶるのが一般的だったが、人が落ちることは念頭になかったという。



指差呼称実技講習で指示役を務めた永山さんは、「やはり、手順を踏むことで慣れてきますし、自然にできるようになれば、周りの人の安全も確保できるようになります。講師が言っていたように、長い目で見て自分自身を守ることもにもなります。」



西平講師は講習中、「ルールは罰則があるから守るのではなく、最終的には自分の安全と命を守るために守るものだ」と述べていた。



「本当にいい勉強になりました」と永山さんは微笑んだ。「これを機に、みなさんが講習を受けて、ケガをしないように行動してくれたらとてもうれしいですね。」



参加者は講習後、「テールゲートリフト有資格」のスタンプが押された最新の免許証を受け取った。これは１回限りの義務であり、再講習の必要はない。