Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak Bids Farewell at Fort Shafter Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Fort Shafter, Hawaii --- In a change of responsibility at the historic Palm Circle on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, the U.S. Army Pacific bid farewell to Command Sergeant Major Scott A. Brzak and welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt May 24, 2023.



The event, presided over by USARPAC Commanding General Charles A. Flynn, marked a significant transition in leadership within the organization.



Flynn delivered his remarks during the Change of Responsibility ceremony, acknowledging Brzak's contributions to the 'One Team Ohana' before welcoming Sgt. Maj. Schmidt to his new role.



Flynn took a moment to honor Bzark and his wife, Regina, by conveying his deep respect and utmost appreciation for their exemplary commitment, outstanding leadership, and the meaningful memories forged during their dedicated service within USARPAC. Their contributions have left an indelible mark on the organization, fostering a legacy of excellence and camaraderie that will be remembered for years to come.



“Sgt. Maj. Brzak knows my intent, he actually finishes my sentences before I can and he has continually applied his leadership.” Flynn said. “Ensuring that our formations are well-trained and that they represent this command, our Army and our nation with the utmost oversight.”



Members of the 25th Infantry Division Band and distinguished guests attended the event to share their heartfelt gratitude for the outgoing senior enlisted leaders’ invaluable contributions to USARPAC and to extend a warm welcome to the new Command Sergeant Major



Bzark humbly expressed a deep sense of gratitude for the transformative journey he embarked on during his tenure in a pivotal role. These past years have been instrumental in fostering his growth, honing his skills, and nurturing his professional development, shaping him into the accomplished individual he is today.



“I know I don’t want anyone to feel bad for me that today is my last day because I have been very fortunate for the past four years.” Bzark said. “I Don’t take that lightly of the opportunity that I have been gifted to be out here as the USARPAC’s Command Sergeant Major”



Schmidt's enters into USARPAC with an impressive track record, with a wide range of roles under his belt. His educational background encompasses completion of all NCO Professional Development System levels, graduation from the Sergeants Major Course, Class 60, and various specialized training programs such as Basic Airborne, Air Assault, SERE (High Risk), and more.



Flynn warmly welcomed Schmidt, exuding confidence in the new leader's exceptional abilities and energy. Flynn expressed certainty that Schmidt would bring nothing less than outstanding skill to his role.



“We need your experience and we need your energy in this role right now. I know that we’ll receive nothing less so welcome to you and your family to the theater”



Schmidt conveyed his deep gratitude for the opportunity to return to Hawaii and reunite with familiar faces and teammates in the Pacific theater and selecting him for this prestigious position. Schmidt's acknowledgment of the honor and trust bestowed upon him by Flynn underscored his commitment to excelling in this role.



“Its great to be back and see so many different familiar faces and great teammates back out in the Pacific Theater.” Schmidt said. “Sir General Flynn, thank you for the trust and confidence and selecting me for this position. It’s not lost on me the tremendous responsibility that you entrusted the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major to maneuver on your behalf. I Guarantee you and I promise to give you a return on your investment in me.



The event concluded as the USARPAC team enthusiastically embraced the new CSM, exuding warmth and camaraderie. Simultaneously, they bid a fond farewell to a legacy that will forever be cherished within the USARPAC community, marking the occasion with a mix of nostalgia and anticipation for the exciting journey ahead.



The ceremony concluded as the USARPAC team embraced the new CSM and bid a fond farewell to Brzak for his many contributions to the command.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 22:48 Story ID: 472205 Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak Bids Farewell at Fort Shafter Change of Responsibility Ceremony, by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.