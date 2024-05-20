USS Kearsarge Holds a Change of Command Ceremony

Story By: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III, USS Kearsarge Public Affairs

NORFOLK, Va. – Capt. Sean Knight relieved Capt. Chris Farricker as commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during a change of command ceremony at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel, May 23, 2024.

Farricker, a native of Florida, started his journey aboard Kearsarge serving as the executive officer from 2020 to 2022 before taking the helm as commanding officer.

Capt. Thomas Foster served as the guest speaker at the ceremony, and was Kearsarge commanding officer during Farricker’s tenure as executive officer. Foster spoke on the amount of pride Farricker had in his crew and ship when speaking to those in attendance.

“He [Farricker] is incredibly proud of your positive crew culture,” said Foster. “You didn’t let the shipyard suck the morale and culture out of the crew. You kept your swagger and continued an incredible streak of advancements and qualifications.”

During his tenure as commanding officer, Farricker saw more than 400 advancements to the next paygrade, Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) 1000 and Marine Helicopter Squadron One testing. Most recently he led the ship through the initial overhaul and maintenance period, and successful undocking of the vessel.

Foster highlighted the accomplishments Kearsarge received under the command of Farricker during the ship’s current yard period. Lastly, Foster congratulated his friend on another successful tour.

Rear Admiral Joseph Cahill, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, presided over the ceremony and highlighted the contributions Farricker made during his time aboard.

“Chris, you have seen a lot during your time on Kearsarge,” said Cahill. “As XO, Kearsarge excelled during an extremely successful seven month deployment to Sixth Fleet, increasing combat readiness and strengthening our ties with allies and partners… And recently, you have led Kearsarge through one of the most difficult, and thankless times in a warship’s lifecycle, depot level maintenance…the shipyard.”

Cahill then presented Farricker with the Legion of Merit medal at the end of his speech.

After receiving his end of tour award Farricker took a moment to address his crew one last time.

“Don’t let the forward momentum stop; remember why we are all here today,” said Farricker. “Be proud of the uniform you wear every day. Be proud that you are part of the one percent of the country who answered the Nation’s call to help defend our home, but most importantly be proud of what you’ve done here, and what you’ll do aboard Kearsarge in the future.”

After Knight assumed the role as the 22nd commanding officer aboard Kearsarge, he addressed his crew for the first time.

“It’s a long way from undesignated Seaman Recruit to CO of a big deck,” said Knight. “I would not be here if it were not for the outstanding chiefs who guided and mentored me both as an enlisted Sailor and as an officer; the mustangs who taught me the significance of being an officer - to serve others, and the peers and mentors who taught me how to lead and be a warfighter.”

Knight expressed his pledge to continuity and dedication to the crew and mission success.

“My promise to you is that we will ensure Kearsarge remains the premier big deck amphib on the waterfront… I look forward to enjoying this tour with you and what ever the next adventure brings!”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 16:15 Story ID: 472170 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Kearsarge Holds a Change of Command Ceremony, by PO2 Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.