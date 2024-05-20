138th Fighter Wing Wins Prestigious Disney Award

TULSA, Okla. — The 138th Force Support Squadron services flight won the Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth Disney Award for their exemplary nature in food service in the Air National Guard on March 14, 2024.



Earlier this year, the 138th FSS competed alongside other Wings in the Air National Guard, serving Airmen at the dining facility while being interviewed and evaluated. Even more excitingly, this is the first time a Wing in Oklahoma has ever won this prestigious award.



“It’s such an honor for our team to represent the entire Air National Guard,” said Senior Master Sgt. Jamae Ramsey, 138th FSS services flight superintendent.



The Disney award honors the titular Airman for his dedication after working in food services for over 20 years. It is given to one services flight out of the entire ANG who meets the proper criteria, which not only includes manning power, but also discipline, force readiness, culinary proficiency and overall excellence.



Building up to the evaluation, the 138th services flight worked to refresh their memory on policies through classroom instruction and hands-on work in the kitchen. One part of the examination was to send out staggered meals, which put stress on those serving food out on the front line while the other Airmen were still being evaluated in the back.



Senior Airman Aaron Romero, 138th FSS services flight shift lead and technician, recalls the experience as being hectic, but explained that, “In the end, everything came together and we were able to serve the Airmen of the 138th Fighter Wing,” said Romero.



The services flight gathered for a FaceTime call in March, where it was officially announced that they had won. Senior Airman Emilee Bynum, 138th FSS services technician, said it was a thrilling build up to the big reveal.



“We probably knew what was coming when they asked if we could all FaceTime,” said Bynum. “But I was super excited.”



In May they visited Chicago, Illinois where they accepted the trophy and enjoyed local cuisine and entertainment. The trophy is allegedly so big it was considered to be its own piece of carry-on luggage.



The award not only represents Disney’s legacy but the excellence of the 138th FSS services flight, a standard that they will continue to strive for.



“It makes me proud to come in on drill weekends,” said Bynum. “Sometimes you get focused on the grit of it all and it can get messy sometimes. But realizing how amazing we are together and how good our team works was a great moment for us."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 15:40 Story ID: 472167 Location: TULSA, OK, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 138th Fighter Wing Wins Prestigious Disney Award, by A1C Addison Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.