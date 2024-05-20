CNO Celebrates Maritime Service at Fleet Week New York 

NEW YORK (May 23, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti traveled to New York to meet with future Sailors and their families and engage with Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen during Fleet Week New York, May 23.



Fleet Week New York, now in its 36th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. It also provides service members the opportunity to experience New York City and tell their stories to the American people.



CNO started the visit speaking with media at the Rockefeller Center, where she highlighted the importance of the Navy and emphasized the value of service to our Nation. She also had the opportunity to meet with the Navy Band and Fleet Week attendees in the Today Show Plaza.



“It’s an honor to lead our amazing team. We’ve got about 600,000 Active and Reserve Sailors and civilians deployed around the world,” said Franchetti. “We preserve the peace, we’re ready to respond in crisis and, if necessary, win decisively in war. We have a Carrier Strike Group in the Western Pacific, we have another one going around South America, and of course we have the USS Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group leading Operation Prosperity Guardian in the Red Sea to protect the free flow of commerce. Your Navy is out there every day protecting our way of life and I couldn't be more proud.”



Following her visit to Times Square, CNO visited the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) to meet with future Sailors currently in the delayed entry program, local Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) scholarship recipients and prospective United States Naval Academy Midshipmen, and their families.



CNO took the opportunity to thank families for their support and fielded questions about what to expect in the Navy. CNO also highlighted her priorities for America’s Warfighting Navy: Warfighting, Warfighters, and the Foundation that supports them.



“I’m proud to welcome you to the Navy team – the opportunities you will have in the Navy are endless, and I want to thank you for making the choice to serve something greater than yourself,” Franchetti told the future Sailors. She then told the parents, “Thank you for the support you’ve provided your kids along the way. It is your love, steadfast support, and encouragement for them to be their best that got them here, and the Navy is committed to making them the strongest version of themselves. Welcome to our Navy family.”



While in New York, Franchetti was honored with the Intrepid Freedom Award at the Intrepid Museum’s Salute to Freedom gala held aboard the decommissioned USS Intrepid (CV-11).



“I am truly honored to accept this award. This award is testament to the hard work and success of the Sailors I’ve led and the missions we’ve supported throughout my 38-year career,” said Franchetti. “With an average of 110 ships and 70,000 Sailors and Marines deployed at sea on any given day, the Navy-Marine Corps team is delivering power for peace, deterring potential adversaries, and standing ready to fight and win our Nation’s wars. I could not be more proud of our Navy team, and am grateful to accept this award on their behalf.”



This was CNO’s first trip to New York since her confirmation.

