SRF-JRMC Completes SRAs Early

Photo By Aya Stewart | YOKOSUKA, Japan - The USS Milius (DDG 69) awaits it undocking from Dry Dock 6 after completing its Selected Restricted Availability (SRA) on board Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Feb. 02, 2024. For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Aya Stewart)

Yokosuka, Japan – Days ahead of schedule, Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) completed Selected Restricted Availabilities (SRAs) for two forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers during a combined $85 million-dollar, 548-day maintenance period in May.



The USS Milius (DDG 69) was delivered one day early, on May 14, after completing a $56 million-dollar, 327-day maintenance period. The ship was docked at Dry Dock 6 to facilitate critical maintenance which included an entire drive-shaft replacement. In addition, the ship’s hull and freeboard were completely repainted. Work topside included non-skid replacement and exhaust stack preservation. The work was completed by SRF-JRMC Japanese Master Labor Contractors (MLCs), local Japanese contractors, and a variety of U.S. based companies. The ship successfully completed sea trials and is now in their deployment work-up phase.



The USS Benfold (DDG 65) was delivered three days early, on May 17, after completing a $29 million-dollar, 221-day maintenance period. The ship was docked at Dry Dock 4 to facilitate extensive tank, structural, and modernization work. Through the combined efforts of the entire SRF-JRMC labor force the USS Benfold is now poised to continue its service to throughout the entire Indo-Pacific region.



“The completion of these two SRAs early is a testament to the dedication and determination of the entire SRF-JRMC workforce, especially when you consider that the command completed a 5-month SRA of the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), on time, during the same time period,” said Capt. Zaldy Valenzuela, Commander of SRF-JRMC. “It really takes a team effort to accomplish something like this. From the Sailors on the ship, to the workers and contractors on the ground, to the project engineers, planners, and comptrollers in the background, to our partners at NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka and NAVFAC Far East. It is truly a Team effort to keep the U.S. Seventh Fleet operationally ready.”



For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet.