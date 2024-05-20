History, culture shared at Asian Pacific American Heritage Month program

Photo By Arthur Hylton | Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Commander Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins...... read more read more Photo By Arthur Hylton | Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Commander Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins presents a memento as a token of appreciation to Navy Lt. Cmdr. Thuy Nguyen, a DLA Maritime Supplier Operations officer, after DLA Land and Maritime’s Asian Pacific American Heritage Month program on May 14. Nguyen served as keynote speaker for the event and shared her life experiences and journey from Vietnam to America. (Photo by Arthur Hylton/DSCC) see less | View Image Page

The Defense Supply Center Columbus community gathered for an Asian Pacific American Heritage Month program May 14 in the DSCC Operations Center.



The program was sponsored by Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime’s Asian Pacific American Employment Program and featured an inspiring speaker, DLA Land and Maritime’s own, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Thuy Nguyen, and a cultural expression by the Columbus Korean Drum and Dancers group.



The event’s theme was “Advancing Leaders through Innovation.”

DLA Land and Maritime Commander Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins opened the program highlighting the importance of celebrating diversity.



“We are very fortunate that we have the opportunity here at Land and Maritime and DLA at large to conduct these observances,” she said. “It’s important not just because the specific heritage or group that we reflect upon…but look to your right and left – look at the diversity that we have in this room, but a single purpose that brought us together. When we come together like this, we are much stronger than we are when we are separate.”



Atkins welcomed Nguyen to the stage, adding that it was also Armed Forces Week – a time to reflect on the men and women in uniform and why they serve.



“What a perfect opportunity to bring these two entities together with this commissioned officer who has been serving her country – our country – with dignity for decades,” she said.



Recounting the journey from Vietnam to America



Nguyen took the stage to share her incredible journey from a childhood spent in refugee camps to becoming a U.S. Naval officer. With her parents, Dong Nguyen and Phung Le, her husband, Brian, and son, Ethan in the audience, Nguyen recounted the struggles her family endured and the hope that prevailed.



After the fall of Saigon in 1975, her father was drafted by the communist government, as regional conflicts continued following the departure of American troops.



“When he returned – which was a miracle because I was told only 10% of those drafted returned – my parents got married and had me,” she said.

Nguyen was born in Saigon, Vietnam, a former name for today’s Ho Chi Min City.



“Knowing my future would be limited, my parents decided they had to make some major changes,” she said. “God must have assured them that everything would be okay, because they decided, with a three-year-old toddler, to escape Vietnam.”



Her parents worked up an escape plan and in 1989, they set sail in a small boat to parts unknown with 20 other adults.



“To this day, I don’t understand how my parents conjured up such bravery and courage to leave the country with nothing and no idea where we would end up,” Nguyen said. “But God was with us and protected us in the open sea.”



After five days and nights, the boat arrived in Palau Bidong, a small island east of mainland Malaysia. There, in a refugee camp designed to house about 4,500 people, Nguyen and her parents shared the space with 40,000 others in search for a better life.



The island was known as the most densely populated place on Earth at the time, but to Nguyen and many others, it was a place of hope. Two years later, Palau Bidong was closed, and they were relocated to Sungai Besi Refugee Center.



Although living conditions were difficult, Nguyen recalls the happier times like the birth of her younger brother and the many friendships they built.



“We had a tight community. Hardship brought us closer together,” she said. “And at the time, I didn’t know any different. My parents were always there to support us and carried a positive attitude. They taught us to focus on and be grateful for the little things in our lives. We were lucky to be alive, we had food on our plates, a roof over our heads and we had each other – so we were satisfied.”



In 1996, Nguyen and many others were forced out of their community and sent back to Vietnam. They settled back in and accepted their fate, she said. Her mother started a tailoring business, and her father started a construction business.



Three years later, they received an interview invitation with an American representative to emigrate to America.



“I grew up in an environment where the ultimate dream was to live in America,” she said. “It took nine years, but there we were, presented with the opportunity.”



Nguyen recounted her initial impression upon arriving in the United States as a 12-year-old girl.



“To me, everything about America was massive – enormous bridges, tall buildings, clean schools, big houses with rooms just for sleeping – I didn’t even know that was a thing.”



Nguyen and her family had finally made it to America, but her journey continued with new challenges – learning English, discovering ‘her place’ in this new world and how to fit in as an American teenager. With the constant support of her parents, she continued to push forward and upon graduating from the University of California, Davis, joined the U.S. Navy.



“I never thought that I’d join the military, but when I was recruited, I thought it would be a meaningful way to give back to the country that has given so many opportunities to my family,” Nguyen said. “I’ve been introduced to so many different cultures, languages and experiences…I brought diversity to the military and the military brought a lot of diversity to me. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity.”



Nguyen is currently a DLA Maritime Supplier Operations officer and a military deputy for the Fluid Handling and Nuclear Enterprise Support Office. She is designated as a Submarine and Surface Warfare Supply Corps Officer and is a member of the Defense Acquisition Corps.



Cultural expression by the Korean Drum and Dancers.



After hearing Nguyen’s inspirational story, attendees were immersed into Korean culture through music and dance. The Columbus Korean Drum and Dancers, led by Director Okkyong Kim, lit up the stage with infectious energy as they presented seven pieces, illustrating four different Korean genres.



Jiwon Han, Supplier Operations Research and Analysis branch chief and APA program coordinator, guided the audience through the cultural expression, explaining the history behind each piece.



First, was a traditional dance to Arirang, a Korean folk song that represents the joys and sorrows in the history and lives of Koreans. It is estimated the song is more than 600 years old.



Next, were two performances in a genre of percussion music called Samul nori, traditionally performed in rice-farming villages to ensure and celebrate good harvests. It is performed with four traditional Korean instruments: Kkwaenggwari, a small gong; Jing, a larger gong; Janggu, an hourglass-shaped drum; and Buk, a barrel drum similar to the bass drum.



Korean Pop, or K-Pop, dancers modernized the stage with two contemporary pieces. Originating in South Korea, K-Pop draws influence from a range of genres including pop, experimental, rock, hip-hop, rhythm and blues, electronic and dance.



Another Samul nori piece was performed before four masked dancers took the stage for the final performance. Attendees cheered and clapped along to a performance called Talchum. This is a Korean dance featuring a satiric story and drama, often reflecting frustrations felt by the lower classes towards the elite.



To conclude the program, Atkins presented both Nguyen and members of the Columbus Korean Drum and Dancers mementos as tokens of appreciation.



Demand Supply Chain Analyst Sheryl Meier served as mistress of ceremonies, Demand Supply Chain Analyst Angela McCoy rendered the National Anthem, Electronics Engineer and Chaplain Liaison Laura Leeper Branham offered the invocation and APA Program Champion and Director of Engineering and Technical Support Eugene Williams provided closing remarks.