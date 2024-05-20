MXG Airmen replace A-10 canopy in record time highlighting training, readiness

Airmen from the 23rd Maintenance Squadron recently showcased the value of training as they efficiently replaced the canopy on an A-10C Thunderbolt II.





The usual eight-day process of replacing the canopy was condensed into a remarkable achievement completed within just 24 hours by these skilled Airmen. Working in shifts of three, a total of six Airmen tackled the windshield replacement task during Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1.





“Successfully completing this task felt like catching a Hail Mary pass in the final moments of a game,” remarked Tech. Sgt. Brett Sheffer, 23rd MXS shift supervisor. "I am immensely proud to have worked alongside a team so committed to supporting their fellow Airmen.”





The installation of an A-10 canopy involves an intricate 80-step procedure to ensure a specialized fixture maintains the canopy assembly's structural integrity against the stresses of extreme flight operations. A fully functional canopy is crucial, providing a controlled environment, oxygen, and protection from atmospheric conditions during flights.





“I am thoroughly impressed with the team’s collaborative spirit and their ability to leverage individual experiences to enhance our operational readiness,” Sheffer emphasized. “Despite initial uncertainties, their collective efforts not only addressed immediate challenges but also increased our adaptability for future missions.”





This accomplishment not only demonstrates the proficiency of Moody’s Airmen but also highlights their ability to ensure the readiness of Moody’s A-10 fleet.

“We were able to get some awesome training for our younger Airmen and build their confidence to work in an austere environment,” noted Master Sgt. Austin Reeh, 23rd MXS lead production superintendent. “Any time your team can turn the worst of situations and come out shining like rockstars on the other end just shows how well we do our jobs.”



