Navy Commander takes pride as first known Nepalese O5 in the United States Military

Cmdr. Jatan Bastola has achieved distinction of becoming the first known Nepalese O5 across all branches of service in the United States military. Nepal, the birthplace of Buddha, is a landlocked country wedged between India and China and home to the Himalayan mountains, including the world’s tallest, Mt. Everest. The youngest of three children, Bastola was born in Kathmandu, the capital city of Nepal.



“I have wonderful childhood memories of growing up in Nepal,” said Bastola.



Born in a country then ruled by a king, she reflects fondly on her younger years.



“Back then, there were social norms that did not give girls the same freedoms as boys. There were clothing restrictions – we had to be home before dusk – and we were not allowed to work. Instead, we learned how to cook and do household chores. Despite these social norms, my parents were different, and they let us be who we wanted to be. I would not have left Nepal if I did not have their support.”



Seeking opportunity, independence, and a life free of social restrictions, Bastola came to the United States in 1995 when she was 20 years old, joining her older sister and her enlisted Navy brother-in-law, homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.



“That was my first international flight. I was nervous, but at the same time excited for my better future,” said Bastola.



With inspiration from her submariner brother-in-law, she started her Navy career in 2001 when she joined the Navy Reserves.



During boot camp, Bastola learned the importance of teamwork. She also learned that mission success takes priority.



“All that mattered was teamwork and unity to execute the mission,” said Bastola.



Bastola earned her commission in 2006 through the Navy Officer Candidate School after graduating from Old Dominion University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.



Bastola deeply appreciates the Navy’s diversity. “After joining the Reserves, I was inspired by the culture of the Navy where it didn’t matter your race, culture and background or where you came from,” said Bastola.



“I wanted to do something for the United States that gave me an opportunity to be who I wanted to be.”



In June 2015, she earned her master’s degree in Contract Management from Naval Post Graduate School.



Bastola’s sea duty assignments include duty as the Disbursing/Sales Officer and Assistant Supply Officer aboard USS Chafee (DDG 90); Wardroom and Stock Control Officer aboard USS Harry S Truman (CVN 75); and Assistant Supply Officer aboard USS Wasp (LHD 1).



Her shore assignments include the Business Financial Management Program at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, PMA-280 Tomahawk Weapons Systems Program Office; Contracting Officer at Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; and Flying Hour Program Manager at Pacific Fleet, Hawaii.



Bastola is proud to be the first known Nepalese O5 in the United States military.



“Nothing is impossible if you have the determination to achieve your dreams,” said Bastola. “The sky is the limit and I feel proud for my family and Nepalese community. I hope my accomplishments will be an example to the generation ahead, especially for women. I realized the pride that my family takes after seeing my dad cry when he saw me in uniform for the first-time during OCS graduation.”



Bastola’s plans include continuing to thrive as a United States naval officer and making her family proud. She is grateful for the support of Prabal Bastola, her husband of 20 years. She enjoys world travel, having visited over 30 countries, and plans to make time for future adventures.



“Nepal has eight of the highest mountains in the world, including Mt. Everest. I plan to trek to base camp of Mt. Everest either in the fall or next spring,” said Bastola.



Bastola is currently serving as a Maritime Supplier Operations Officer at Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime in Columbus, Ohio.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.22.2024 11:07 Story ID: 471974 Location: US Web Views: 25 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Commander takes pride as first known Nepalese O5 in the United States Military, by Matthew Morrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.