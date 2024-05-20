169th Fighter Wing enhances combat readiness at Sentry Savannah 2024

Photo By 2nd Lt. Nicole Szews | An F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet with the South Carolina Air National Guard’s...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Nicole Szews | An F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet with the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing, and an F-22 Raptor assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley- Eustis, Virginia, taxi during exercise Sentry Savannah hosted by the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, May 9, 2024. Sentry Savannah is the Air National Guard’s premier 4th- and 5th-gen fighter integration exercise, with this year’s event involving more than 775 participants and 40 aircraft from six units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Nicole Szews) see less | View Image Page

The 169th Fighter Wing dominated the skies during Sentry Savannah 2024, the Air National Guard's premier fighter integration exercise that recently concluded at the Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center. Over 775 participants and 40 aircraft from various units across the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve, and Active Duty Air Force participated in this exercise, designed to push the boundaries of combat readiness and air superiority.



“The exercise gathers fighter squadrons from across the U.S. to practice and refine predominantly air-to-air and fighter integration tactics, techniques and procedures,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Luke Weyhmuller, the 169th Fighter Wing lead project officer for Sentry Savannah 2024.



Participants undergo a rigorous two-week training experience in dynamic scenarios that test their readiness and adaptability, focusing on building Agile Combat Employment concepts, deployment readiness, and unit cohesion. The exercise aims to enhance combat readiness and proficiency by immersing participants in simulated, high-threat environments to execute missions while fostering air superiority across the full spectrum of conflict.



Hosted at the Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center, the Air Dominance Center serves as the premier location for Sentry Savannah. Situated near the largest military training airspace in the Department of Defense, the center provides a unique training experience for pilots to test their capabilities.



“It enables unit-level weapons officers to design specific scenarios aimed at honing the skills of squadron pilots, ranging from the newest basic-course wingman to the most seasoned instructor pilot or mission commander,” said Weyhmuller.



Sentry Savannah brought together personnel and aircraft from various units across the Air National Guard and Active Duty Air Force, including F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air National Guard, F-35 Lightning II jets assigned to the 187th Fighter Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, F-22 Raptors and T-38 Talons assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, F-15 Eagles assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard, KC-46 Pegasus assigned to the 157th Air Refueling Wing, New Hampshire Air National Guard, and KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard.



“The SCANG successfully integrated with F-22s, F-35s, and tactical command and control, enhancing our proficiency in combating a peer threat,” said Weyhmuller. “Throughout the exercise, we certified three new mission commanders, further bolstering the experience and deployability of the 157th Fighter Squadron.”