Photo Story: More than 150 Soldiers try for badges in E3B event at Fort McCoy in May

Soldiers participating in the E3B event — Expert Field Medical Badge for medics, Expert Infantry Badge for infantry, and Expert Soldier Badge for all other Soldiers — are shown on the first day of activity May 6, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 150 Soldiers from the active-duty Army, National Guard and Army Reserve tried out to earn their badge. To earn their badge, candidates demonstrated their proficiency through physical fitness, day and night land navigation skills, various duty related tasks, and a ruck march. At the end of the event, five Soldiers earned Expert Infantry Badges, 17 earned Expert Soldier Badges, and nine Soldiers earned Expert Field Medical Badges. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Soldiers participating in the E3B event — Expert Field Medical Badge for medics, Expert Infantry Badge for infantry, and Expert Soldier Badge for all other Soldiers — are shown on the first day of activity May 6, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



More than 150 Soldiers from the active-duty Army, National Guard and Army Reserve tried out to earn their badge. To earn their badge, candidates demonstrated their proficiency through physical fitness, day and night land navigation skills, various duty related tasks, and a ruck march.



At the end of the event, five Soldiers earned Expert Infantry Badges, 17 earned Expert Soldier Badges, and nine Soldiers earned Expert Field Medical Badges.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



