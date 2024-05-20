Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Story: More than 150 Soldiers try for badges in E3B event at Fort McCoy in May

    More than 150 Soldiers try for badges in E3B event at Fort McCoy in May

    Soldiers participating in the E3B event — Expert Field Medical Badge for medics,

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers participating in the E3B event — Expert Field Medical Badge for medics, Expert Infantry Badge for infantry, and Expert Soldier Badge for all other Soldiers — are shown on the first day of activity May 6, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    More than 150 Soldiers from the active-duty Army, National Guard and Army Reserve tried out to earn their badge. To earn their badge, candidates demonstrated their proficiency through physical fitness, day and night land navigation skills, various duty related tasks, and a ruck march.

    At the end of the event, five Soldiers earned Expert Infantry Badges, 17 earned Expert Soldier Badges, and nine Soldiers earned Expert Field Medical Badges.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 10:06
    Story ID: 471964
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Story: More than 150 Soldiers try for badges in E3B event at Fort McCoy in May, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

