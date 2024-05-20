Preparing to be prepared: How to build a hurricane kit

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. – As hurricane season approaches, the safety and preparedness of Keesler and the surrounding communities is paramount.



Hurricanes often leave buildings severely damaged, flooded and have the potential to knock out utilities, so having a well-stocked hurricane kit can make a significant difference in an individual and their family’s comfort and safety.



Hurricane kits should have enough supplies that last a minimum of 72 hours.



Below are the items that a properly assembled kit will contain:

– Water (one gallon per day for each person, used for drinking and sanitation)

– Several-day supply of non-perishable food

– Manual can opener

– Flashlight

– Battery-powered radio or a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

– Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

– Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

– Non Sparking Wrench or Water /Gas shut off tool (to turn off utilities)

– First aid kit

– Personal protective equipment including eye protection, masks and gloves

– Whistle (to signal for help)

– Local Maps

– Stroller, portable crib, diapers, wipes, formula, food and juice (for infants)

– Prescription and non-prescription medication (at least 2 weeks)

– Hygiene items

– Cash

– Important paperwork including birth certificates, insurance, social security cards and passports

– Full tank of gas for transportation

– Pets

Non-Perishable food

Water (1 gallon per pet, per day)

Medications

Crate or carrier

Shot Records and license



These items ensure residents are equipped with the appropriate supplies that address the needs of safety, sanitation and security for themselves and their families.



In the event of an impending storm, inventory your kit, review your emergency plan, and stay informed with weather alerts from the National Weather Service, local media and your leadership for updates in base operating status, evacuation requirements and orders issued by the base commander.



For more information on preparing a hurricane kit, be sure to check out ready.gov/kit or beready.af.mil and stay safe!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.22.2024 09:38 Story ID: 471959 Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Preparing to be prepared: How to build a hurricane kit, by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.