"The Kenny" honors legacy of Col. Kenneth Walters: A community center re-dedication ceremony

In a heartfelt tribute to a beloved member of the Team Little Rock community, a rededication ceremony was held on May 20, 2024, for what is now known as "The Kenny" – the newly nicknamed Walters Community Support Center at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas.



The center, which is a vital hub for military support services, has been rechristened in honor of the late Col. Kenneth Walters, a distinguished figure whose legacy continues to inspire.



Walters, a dedicated and resilient leader, served for 22 years in the U.S. Air Force, notably as the former 19th Mission Support Group deputy commander at Little Rock AFB. Despite his battle with cancer, he fervently advocated for fellow airmen, leaving a lasting legacy of support and innovation, including spearheading educational initiatives and enhancing the quality of life for personnel stationed at the base.



The ceremony, attended by Walters' family and distinguished guests, including Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, and Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, was a poignant reflection on the impact Col. Walters had on the community and the lives he touched.



As the speeches unfolded, it became evident that Col. Walters' spirit of service and dedication had left an indelible mark on all who knew him.



Davies, reflecting on Walters' legacy, remarked, "Col. Walters’ resilience and courage were further exemplified when he received a terminal cancer diagnosis. Amy [Walters’ wife] publicly shared years ago that Kenny’s request was a simple one, ‘Don't tell me how long I have or when I'm going to die, tell me how to live.’”



Despite the challenges he faced, Col. Walters fought to remain in the Air Force, demonstrating his unwavering determination and his love for his work and especially for his Airmen, Davies emphasized.



“I personally spent the better part of a year working directly with Col. Walters on a variety of projects”, Davies said. “Despite his daily health battle, Kenny was often the first one to wish me a good morning, always the first one to crack a joke, and certainly the first one to de-escalate a stressful situation with his signature wink and a smile, despite the pain hidden behind that face.”



Davies furthered that Kenny Walters lived his life with bravery and purpose, inspiring all who knew him.



“Marcus Aurelius reminds us ‘Waste no more time arguing what a good man should be. Be one,” Davies said. “This is Col. Kenny Walters’ legacy.”



Gen. Mike Minihan, reminiscing about his colleague and friend, shared Kenny’s greatest attributes: "Hugeness, humor, and heart. He lived big every day and swung for the fences. He had a heart and time for everybody. Humbleness. I believe you, Amy, had it right in the article you gave about a decade ago when you said he’d be humble and ‘aw, shucks’ about it, but on the inside, he’d be waving that checkered flag and smiling. Humbleness is key.”



Minihan went on to speak about the ‘roll call of angels,’ a routine he started back during his 19th AW change-of-command speech. The roll-call lists fallen comrades that are accounted for, but no longer physically present.



“Whether you knew him or not, when we say their name, they live,” Minihan said. “I will do that every time, including on my change of command day to ensure that they live and that we say their names. So, it doesn't matter what you call Kenny Walters. You can call him Ken, Kenny, Wally, the Kenny, dad, son, brother, uncle, husband, Col. Walters, friend, I like to refer him as the legend. Doesn't matter whether you refer to him or this building. Each of those names is a personal contract with him. Intimate and personal and appropriate.”



Minihan furthered said that what truly matters is that this building will continue to carry on Kenny’s attributes as they are mimicked, embodied, and put into action for all the Airmen and all the families that enter.



“In that way, Kenny lives both in heaven and on Earth,” Minihan said. “We, too, need to mimic, embody, and carry ourselves with those attributes. If we do that in ourselves, then he lives, both in heaven and on Earth.”



Randall Walters, Col. Walters' brother, expressed his gratitude for the honor bestowed upon his brother, stating, "Kenny loved Little Rock AFB and the people here. This was home to Kenny, Amy, Ryan, and Paige for the last six years of Kenny’s life. This base was so special to Kenny, and it will always be a special place to our family.”



Reflecting on Col. Walters' remarkable journey, Randall shared cherished memories of his brother and his unwavering determination to continue working, even in the face of adversity. "He dedicated his life to having a successful career, leading others, serving his country, and giving back to his community. When Kenny was fighting through treatments and at his weakest and lowest point, Little Rock AFB wrapped their arms around him, his family, our entire family and made sure we felt all the love and support of the Air Force. Our family will never ever forget this, and we are forever grateful.”



Randall went on to highlight his brother’s humbleness, “Kenny was never one for fanfare or having attentions focused on himself. At least not in a professional setting. Today, he would’ve been humbled by the magnitude of this event and all of you who took the time to attend. We are forever grateful.”



As the ceremony concluded, there was a palpable sense of gratitude for Col. Kenneth Walters' enduring legacy. His memory lives on not only in the walls of "The Kenny" but also in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him.



In honoring his contributions, the Little Rock AFB community ensures that his spirit of resilience, camaraderie, and dedication continues to inspire future generations.