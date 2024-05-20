Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering, Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Welcome New Commander

By Daniel Davenport, Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering Public Affairs



PORT HUENEME, Calif. - Capt. Jeffrey C. Deviney relieved Capt. Peter J. Maculan as commander, Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering (CSFE) and commanding officer, Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School (CECOS) during a change of command ceremony at Naval Base Ventura County, May 17, 2024.



Adm. Dean VanderLey, commander, Naval Facilities Systems Command, and the 47th Naval Chief of Civil Engineers, presided over the ceremony. VanderLey praised Maculan for his leadership and highlighted achievements of the center and schoolhouse during his tenure, specifically noting his ability to create a strong team and drive espirit de corps, improvements in delivery of curriculum and his drive for innovation across the CSFE domain.



“He really does know our business, both on the Seabee side and the NAVFAC side,” said VanderLey. “He has an energy and a dynamic component. He’s passionate and cares, and that comes out in everything he’s accomplished over the last three years.”



Maculan, a native of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, assumed command of CSFE and CECOS in August 2021, providing leadership for 460 military, civilian and contract employees across six learning sites nationwide. His next assignment will be at the Pentagon in the office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition. Maculan thanked the CSFE/CECOS staff and learning site leadership for their role in the commands and his success.



“I have many great memories to take with me of all the amazing things we’ve accomplished the over the past three years,” said Maculan. “I cannot put into words how humbled I am to have worked with you, how proud I am of all of you, and, if only for a few years, how special I have felt to be part of your family.”



Deviney, a native of Freer, Texas, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the command from his previous role at Naval Construction Group 2.



“I would like to first thank Adm. VanderLey for giving me the opportunity to command this school. It has been my dream job,” said Deviney. “I would also like to thank Pete for setting me up with a high-performance team, because that’s what he produces.”



The Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering is dedicated to cultivating and deploying proficient construction, engineering, and environmental professionals to the Navy, joint services, and Department of Defense (DoD), ensuring optimal performance in construction and engineering throughout all military operations.



CECOS equips Civil Engineer Corps officers, facility engineers and environmental professionals with the requisite skills, knowledge and education for continuous learning and to furnish quality support to the fleet.



CSFE and CECOS are both located at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California.



For further information about CSFE, please visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/centers/csfe/. For more details about CECOS, visit www.netc.navy.mil/CECOS/ or follow CECOS on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CivilEngineerCorpsOfficersSchool/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 14:35 Story ID: 471894 Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering, Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Welcome New Commander, by Daniel Davenport, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.