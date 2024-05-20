NCIS provides security for the 36th Fleet Week New York

By Darwin Lam, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Office of Strategic Communications



QUANTICO, Va. – The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is providing proactive and continuous security and counterintelligence to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard for the 36th Fleet Week New York from May 22 to 28.



During the week-long event, security remains a top priority for the civilian federal law enforcement agency that is uniquely responsible for protecting assets for the Navy and Marine Corps. Military assets as part of the celebration include two U.S. Navy ships, countless USMC static displays, three U.S. Coast Guard vessels, four U.S. Naval Academy Yard Patrol boats, and two German warships. All ships will participate in a spectacular Parade of Ships tomorrow on the Hudson River.



NCIS coordinated land and waterside security for asset protection in support of the event. Special Agents and analysts will staff the FWNY Command Center, working side-by-side with the Officer in Tactical Command. NCIS provides surveillance detection and counter surveillance, both static and roving, as events unfold in the city, in surrounding boroughs, and New Jersey. Daily intelligence briefings will also occur in the Command Center. In the event of criminal activity, NCIS agents will provide criminal investigative assistance as needed.



“It is an honor to support the greatest Navy in the world, coming to the greatest city in the world, working with the greatest police department [NYPD] in the world,” said Special Agent Jennifer Surwilo, the lead NCIS liaison on the FWNY planning team. “A lot of elements come together to plan this event and we look forward to another successful year.”



The event has been held nearly every year since 1984 and it is anticipated that about 2,300 service members will participate this year.



For up-to-date information on all FWNY events, visit the official FWNY website at https://cnrma.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Fleet-Week-New-York/. Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag, #NCISFleetWeek.



Comprised of about 2,000 personnel, with more than 1,000 serving as federal Special Agents, NCIS is unique among U.S. military criminal investigative organizations as it is a civilian-ran agency and is headed by a civilian law enforcement professional who reports directly to the Secretary of the Navy.



Today, NCIS operates in approximately 191 locations, in more than 41 countries. Given the organization's worldwide forward presence, NCIS is often the first federal law enforcement agency on the scene when U.S. interests overseas are affected. In addition to serving at major naval commands around the world, NCIS Special Agents deploy aboard all Navy aircraft carriers and with amphibious task forces. NCIS agents routinely conduct advances before U.S. Navy ships visit non-Navy ports, working with domestic and foreign counterparts to identify and mitigate security threats. NCIS also conducts protective service operations for senior naval officials and visiting dignitaries.



For more information about NCIS, visit https://www.ncis.navy.mil/.

