US, Morocco celebrate 20 years of military collaboration at African Lion opening ceremony

Photo By Spc. Trenton Pallone | Moroccan Royal Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Mohammed Benlouali, Morocco Southern Zone commanding general, front left, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), commanding general, right, lead the Moroccan opening ceremony of exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) in Agadir, Morocco, May 20, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command's premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trenton J Pallone) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out an identification badge.)

AGADIR, Morocco — U.S. Army Southern Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces held the opening ceremony for African Lion 2024 (AL24) at the Southern Zone Headquarters, May 20.



The event marked the beginning of the 20th anniversary of African Lion, the largest annual multinational military exercise in Africa hosted by the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces, and celebrates two decades of strategic partnerships and security cooperation among participating nations.



"I want to thank the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces for their enduring commitment to this exercise,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, SETAF-AF commanding general. “For 20 years of partnership, for the hospitality, friendship and spirit of collaboration you always extend when we come together for this event."



Converging in Morocco, AL24 involves military personnel from over 27 nations and elements from NATO, emphasizing the exercise's role in enhancing interoperability and strengthening alliances.



“Morocco is a vital strategic partner for the United States Army. Our partnership stretches back to the founding of America. Each year we come together for African Lion, we strengthen those historic bonds,” added Wasmund.



The opening ceremony featured a rehearsal of planned exercise activities, as well as speeches from senior Moroccan and U.S. military officials highlighting the importance of the exercise in fostering international collaboration and readiness.



"This version of African Lion exercise holds great importance as it documents 20 years of distinguished cooperation, partnership and enduring commitment to achieving security and peace,” said Moroccan Maj. Gen. Mohammed Benlouali, Morocco Southern Zone chief of staff. “We take pride in the unique features of various cycles of this strong alliance which truly represent a shared commitment to achieving set goals, addressing challenges and tackling various issues.”



AL24 includes joint training in command post operations, airborne operations, maritime security and humanitarian civic assistance programs. Each activity demonstrates a comprehensive approach to modern military challenges.



"The start of African Lion 2024 in Morocco marks a significant step forward in our commitment to regional stability and international cooperation," said U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Wiebeld, exercise planner, SETAF-AF. "This exercise brings together diverse forces to enhance our collective readiness and strengthen our partnerships across Africa. We are proud of the dedication and professionalism demonstrated by all participants, as we work together to ensure a safer, more secure future for all."



As AL24 kicks off, the focus remains on enhancing tactical proficiency and strategic alliances, ensuring that the lessons learned and relationships built will contribute to long-term regional stability and security.



About African Lion:

2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual, combined, joint exercise African Lion. This year’s exercise will take place April 19 through May 31 and is hosted across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia with more than 8,100 participants from over 27 nations and contingents from NATO. African Lion 24 focuses on enhancing readiness between the U.S. and partner nation forces. This joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access.



About SETAF-AF:

U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe.



