Department of the Navy Office of Small Business Programs Receives Fiscal Year 2023 Vanguard Award

WASHINGTON – The Department of the Navy (DON) Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP) recently received the prestigious Fiscal Year 2023 Vanguard Award during the Department of Defense (DoD) Small Business Training Week in Chicago, May 1. This recognition underscores the exceptional commitment of the DON to fostering small business participation in defense procurements.



The DoD Small Business Vanguard Awards program acknowledges the remarkable contributions of DoD small business professionals and acquisition community members who drive small business involvement in defense procurements. The Vanguard Award, the top honor, is bestowed upon the DoD component organization that best exemplifies dedication to Small Business Programs across various functional activities.



Over the past five years, the Department of the Navy has consistently surpassed its overall small business goals and increased procurement spend across all socioeconomic groups. Notably, the Navy has made significant first-time awards to Women-owned and HubZone small businesses, significantly elevating spend in these categories over previous years.



Under the guidance of Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, initiatives like the "Ensuring Maximum Opportunity for Inclusion of Small Businesses in the Department of Navy Procurements" memo have strengthened senior leader accountability and commitment to fostering a culture of small business advocacy within the DON.



Key highlights of the DON's commitment to small business utilization include:

• Exceeding overall small business goals consistently over the past five years.

• Surpassing spend targets across all socioeconomic categories, including Women-Owned Small Business and HUBZone, with notable increases over previous years.

• SECNAV's proactive involvement and understanding of small business challenges, demonstrated through roundtable discussions and strategic initiatives.

• Integration of small business considerations early in the acquisition planning process, along with mentorship programs and outreach efforts to engage the small business community.



The Department of the Navy's Office of Small Business Programs continues to lead by example, embodying a steadfast commitment to maximizing opportunities for small businesses within defense procurements.

