USS Albany (SSN 753) arrives in Tromso

TROMSO, Norway - The U.S. Navy Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Albany (SSN 753) arrived in Tromso, Norway for a scheduled port visit, May 13-17, 2024.



The submarine’s presence in the High North is a demonstration of the U.S. Navy’s continued commitment to NATO Allies and Partners in the region, and the strong bond between the United States and Norway. The port visit also gives Albany and her crew the opportunity to experience the rich culture and history of Norway.



“Albany’s visit to Tromso was excellent,” said Cmdr. Jon Padgett, commanding officer, USS Albany. “Tromso provides great support for the ship and crew in a strategic location. Albany thanks Norway for the hospitality, wonderful people, beautiful sightseeing, and opportunity to strengthen ties with our Allies.”



Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities - sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.



Albany was commissioned in 1990 and is one of 62 completed submarines of the Los Angeles-class. The Los Angeles class contains more nuclear submarines than any other class in the world. The class was preceded by the Sturgeon class and followed by the Seawolf. Except for USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 709), all submarines of this class are named after American cities and a few towns (e.g. Key West, Florida, and Greeneville, Tennessee).



Commander, Task Force 69 is responsible for submarine warfare operations in the U.S. European Command and U.S. African Command areas of responsibility.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.