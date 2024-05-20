Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: May 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy

    May 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations are shown at Fort McCoy, Wis., on May 7, 2024. During May,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Training operations are shown at Fort McCoy, Wis., during May 2024.

    During May, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy as part of fiscal year 2024.

    The post supports Army Reserve, National Guard, active duty, and other service members from all services.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 00:22
    Story ID: 471811
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: May 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    May 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    May 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    May 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    May 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    May 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    May 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    May 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    May 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    May 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    May 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    May 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    May 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    training operations
    Fort McCoy
    Total Force Training Center
    Army training operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT