Air Force A-10s hold May 2024 training at Fort McCoy

Air Force pilots guided A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft over the airspace on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., on May 6, 2024, as part of training operations at installation.



Several A-10s completed training runs while flying routes over the installation over the course of several days at the installation in early May, post officials said.



According to the Air Force fact sheet for the A-10C, the Thunderbolt II is the first Air Force aircraft specially designed for close air support of ground forces.



They are simple, effective and survivable twin-engine jet aircraft that can be used against light maritime attack aircraft and all ground targets, including tanks and other armored vehicles.



The A-10C offers excellent maneuverability at low airspeeds and altitude while maintaining a highly accurate weapons-delivery platform. They can loiter near battle areas for extended periods of time, are capable of austere landings and operate under 1,000-foot ceilings (303.3 meters) with 1.5-mile (2.4 kilometers) visibility.



Additionally, with the capability of carrying precision guided munitions and unguided munitions, they can employ above, below and in the weather. A-10C pilots can also conduct their missions during darkness.



Air Force operators most recently completed A-10 training on post in September 2023 when Airmen were practicing takeoffs and landings with A-10s at Fort McCoy's Young Air Assault Strip on South Post.



According to Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger, training like this is reflective of the installation's motto of being "The Total Force Training Center." He said gaining this kind of training to the installation is because of not only great ranges and facilities, but also because of a great workforce.



“Overall, I assess the work ethic and professionalism of U.S. Army Garrison Fort McCoy as among the very best of organizations I have worked with in my career,” Messenger said in a past news article. “We possess a talented and diverse team of experienced leaders from across the Department of Defense who display the utmost teamwork and dedication to the mission."



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



