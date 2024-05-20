Third transient troops barracks project at Fort McCoy surpasses 20 percent completion as May 2024 closes

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for a new $28.08 million barracks building is shown May 20,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for a new $28.08 million barracks building is shown May 20, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), received the notice to proceed with construction on Sept. 26, 2023, and has 780 calendar days to complete the project. The project requires building a four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks about to house 400 people. Two other barracks of the same specifications have already been built in the same block at the installation since 2019. Overall, it is part of a big transformation taking place at the 1600 block that includes the building of four barracks — two of which are already done, three brigade headquarters buildings, and two planned transient training officer quarters, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. This project is managed by the Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Favorable conditions and weather throughout April and May and more have helped the contractor make significant progress on the third four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks at Fort McCoy to more than 20 percent complete.



As of May 17, according to an update from Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy, construction progress was at 22 percent complete.



Initial framing on the new building started Jan. 31 and in recent weeks the steel skeleton is showing mostly complete, and some walls are being placed on.



In Green’s update, it states structural steel and decking installation continues, rebar installation continues as well as slab-on grade. Steel stud and exterior sheeting installation is also ongoing. And slab-on grade mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) under slab installation continued. Additionally, work on fourth floor deck concrete placements continued, and MEP rough-in started.



Previous news articles have stated this barracks project was awarded in June 2023 to BlindermanPower (Construction) at just over $28 million. A notice to proceed with construction was given on in late September 2023.



Overall, the statement of work for the project states the contractor will make the building be made of “permanent construction with reinforced concrete foundations; concrete floor slabs; structural steel frames; steel stud infill; masonry veneer walls; prefinished standing seam metal roofing; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning capabilities; plumbing; mechanical systems; and electrical systems. Supporting facilities include land clearing, concrete sidewalk paving, general site improvements, and utility connections.”



The building also is being built with the latest in construction materials and include state-of-the-art physical security and energy-saving measures. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 780 calendar days, Green said.



“The current contract completion date is Oct. 2, 2025,” Green also wrote in the May 17 update.



Since fiscal year 2019, tens of millions of dollars in construction funds have been counted by the Fort McCoy Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office as a key factor and contributor to the installation’s annual economic impact each fiscal year.



In fact, in those five years combined, more than $217 million has been calculated in new construction of buildings and ranges alone, reports show. Over that same time, more than $1.3 billion has also been applied to operating costs that included utilities, physical plant maintenance, repair and improvements, other new construction projects, purchases of supplies and services, and salaries for civilian contract personnel working at Fort McCoy.



Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year (FY) 2023 was an estimated $1.38 billion, which included more than $58 million in military construction on post — such as this project, Fort McCoy Garrison officials announced.



A fourth barracks project will begin in the same block as this project as well very soon, Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) officials also said. It continues with the master plan for the block that will include not only the four barracks but also three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and two 160-room officer quarters.



Master Planner Brian Harrie with the Fort McCoy DPW said in previous news articles said the 1600 block transformation that has been taking place for several years at McCoy is known as the 1600 Block Transient Training Campus Plan.



“The 1600 block will be completely transformed when all of this construction is completed,” Harrie said in a past news article. “The 1600 block is a great location for this transformation, too, because it places these facilities for transient training troops near the post’s service-related facilities, such as the Fort McCoy Commissary, Fort McCoy Exchange, and McCoy’s Community Center.”



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”