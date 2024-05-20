Tennessee Adjutant General Rifle Match: A test of readiness

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. – Tennessee National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from across the state competed in the annual Adjutant General’s Rifle Match, May 17-19, at Tullahoma’s Volunteer Training Site.



The TAG match, comprised of six separate, graded events, assesses competitors' ability to work as a team and their individual abilities in terms of speed, reaction, and accuracy. The competition featured rigorous course of fire, simulating real-world scenarios and testing shooters’ capabilities engaging targets accurately and quickly under stressful conditions.



“During this TAG match, we’ve been able to uncover a wrinkle of knowledge that our new Soldiers and Airmen will be able to take forward to their respected units,” said Master Sgt. Scott Cavin, aircrew flight equipment craftsman with the 134th Airlift Wing. “This experience has demonstrated the value of collaboration between both Army and Air components.”



The TAG Match is an annual marksmanship competition hosted and organized by the Tennessee Combat Marksmanship Program. The program’s intent is to promote marksmanship skills and training to all levels of the Tennessee National Guard. Competitors are considered experts in marksmanship and return to their units with valuable marksmanship skills they learned to help train their peers.



“This [TAG] match allowed me to learn a lot, especially since this is my first one,” said Spc. Makalya Baldwin, 252nd Military Police Company. “The experience has been valuable in expanding my knowledge and skills, and I’m grateful for the chance to have been a part of it.”



The top performers were awarded Army Achievement Medals and recognition for their exceptional performance as a part of Maj. Gen. Warner Ross’s newest initiative signed May 19. The overall winners from the Volunteer Training Site - Smyrna demonstrated exceptional accuracy and speed throughout the competition.



