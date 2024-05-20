Dedication Renewed: Lt. Col. Stephanie Fugate's Re-Commissioning Ceremony at The Pentagon

WASHINGTON D.C., (May 3, 2024)-–In a ceremony filled with emotion and dignity, Lt. Col. Stephanie Fugate was welcomed back into the U.S. Army Reserves at the Pentagon today, after a 20-year hiatus. The event was presided over by Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, Surgeon General of the U.S. Army and Commander, U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM), whose long-standing friendship and professional connection with Fugate added a profound depth to the proceedings.



Family, friends, and military personnel came together to celebrate Fugate's return to service. The ceremony highlighted not only her re-commissioning but also underscored the Army's commitment to advancing initiatives that support women in the military, a priority set by the Secretary of the Army.



A Bond Forged Through Years of Service



Fugate and Izaguirre first crossed paths at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1995 and later served together as lieutenants. Their shared experiences in medical rotations and life’s milestones have intertwined their lives both professionally and personally, with their families forming close bonds over the years.



In her speech, Izaguirre recounted their journey together, emphasizing Fugate's resilience and dedication: "Stephanie combines adventure, hard work, care, and compassion—qualities that make her an exemplary officer and a dear friend."



Enhancing Opportunities for Women in the Army



In alignment with the Secretary of the Army's focus on enhancing the military environment for women, Izaguirre highlighted the importance of creating opportunities and providing support for women to thrive in the Army. The Army has a new advisory group to aid women soldiers in navigating issues relating to quality of life and career advancement. The Women’s Initiatives Team (WIT) has representatives from across the Army who are allowed to recommend policy, program or resource changes to improve women’s recruitment, retention, readiness, and advancement across the Total Army.



While not specific to women, the Army also expanded the military parental leave program in 2023. The new program allows birth parents 12 weeks of parental leave following a period of convalescent leave.



Authority and Empowerment



The Army’s ability to approve age waivers underscores it’s commitment to leveraging the expertise and leadership of seasoned medical professionals. The Army is short healthcare providers, especially in the Medical Corps. Seeking ways to improve recruitment and retention, such as the age waiver, is a tool that increases the eligible population for service. In the healthcare field, it is common for clinicians to want to serve later in their career, past the age of a typical Army recruit. For those already serving, Izaguirre wants to increase healthcare provider incentive pay to improve retention.



A Career Renewed



Discussing her decision to return, Fugate shared her motivations for donning the uniform once more, "I’ve always felt I needed to finish something I started. Now that my kids are grown, I feel it's time to finish that journey I started in 1991."



Her commitment resonates with the ongoing efforts to retain valuable experience within the Army ranks, particularly among healthcare providers.



The Re-Commissioning Ceremony



The re-commissioning ceremony was both solemn and celebratory, with Fugate reaffirming her oath to support and defend the Constitution and to faithfully discharge her duties. The ceremony was not only a reaffirmation of her commitment but also a celebration of the potential she brings to enhance the role of women in military service.



Forward Looking



As the ceremony concluded, Fugate expressed both her aspirations and some light-hearted concerns about the physical training tests ahead. Her determination to excel and continue contributing to Army medicine was palpable, as was her enthusiasm to inspire and uphold the values she cherishes.



This significant day at the Pentagon was a celebration of Fugate's re-commissioning as a reserve lieutenant colonel and a testament to the enduring bonds and progressive commitments that characterize the best of the U.S. military.

This significant day at the Pentagon was a celebration of Fugate's re-commissioning as a reserve lieutenant colonel and a testament to the enduring bonds and progressive commitments that characterize the best of the U.S. military.