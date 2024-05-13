Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Oregon, Ohio

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Jack W. Coy, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred May 26 at Willow Cemetery, Oregon, Ohio. Eggleston Meinert & Pavely Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Toledo, Ohio, Coy was a tail gunner assigned to the 703rd Bombardment Squadron, 445th Bombardment Group, 8th Air Force in the European Theater. He was killed in action Feb. 24, 1944, after his plane, a B-24J “Liberator,” was hit by heavy anti-aircraft fire over Gotha, Germany. He was 20 years old.



He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Sept. 20, 2023, after his remains were exhumed from Ardennes American Cemetery, Neupre, Belgium, in June 2021, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division, Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating family members of Soldiers from WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.



The process begins with locating the family member most closely related to the missing servicemember, known as the Primary Next of Kin, followed by a request for family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a servicemember has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process, to include burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Staff Sgt. Coy, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3673982/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-coy-j/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, 419-698-4301.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 13:04 Story ID: 471730 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Hometown: CLEVELAND, OH, US Hometown: TOLEDO, OH, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Oregon, Ohio, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.