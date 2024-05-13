Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Announces Commissioning Date for the Future USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Story by Karli Yeager 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    The U.S. Navy has approved the commissioning date for the future USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29).

    The Navy will commission Richard M. McCool Jr., an amphibious transport dock, September 7, 2024 at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida.

    The naming of LPD 29 honors U.S. Navy Capt. Richard M. McCool Jr., who was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1945 for the heroism he displayed after his ship was attacked by kamikaze aircraft in the Battle of Okinawa. Despite suffering from shrapnel wounds and painful burns, he led efforts to battle a blazing fire on his ship and rescue injured sailors. LPD 29 will be the first of its name.

    Richard M. McCool Jr. is co-sponsored by Shauna McCool and Kate Oja, granddaughters of the ship’s namesake. As the co-sponsors, McCool and Oja lead the time-honored Navy tradition of giving the order during the ceremony to “man our ship and bring her to life!” At the moment, the commissioning pennant is hoisted and Richard M. McCool Jr. becomes a proud ship of the fleet.

    Richard M. McCool Jr. will be the Navy’s 13th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship.

    Amphibious transport docks are used to transport and land Marines, their equipment, and supplies by embarked Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) or conventional landing craft and amphibious assault vehicles (AAV) augmented by helicopters or vertical take-off and landing aircraft (MV 22). These ships support amphibious assault, special operations, or expeditionary warfare missions and serve as secondary aviation platforms for amphibious operations.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 13:08
    Story ID: 471727
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 83
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Navy Announces Commissioning Date for the Future USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29), by Karli Yeager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

