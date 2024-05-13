The Navy Exchange Service Command Named a Top Employer for Diversity

Courtesy Photo | Veronica Manz, Director, Human Resources Operations at the Navy Exchange Service...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Veronica Manz, Director, Human Resources Operations at the Navy Exchange Service Command accepts the 2023 LATINAStyle Inc. award on behalf of command. Presenting her with the award is Robert E. Bard, President and Chief Executive Office of LATINAStyle and Anna Maria Arias, Founder, Editor and Publisher of LATINAStyle Magazine. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Navy Exchange Service Command received its award from LATINAStyle, Inc. for being a 2023 top 50 of the best organizations for Latinas to work in the U.S. at the LATINAStyle 50 awards ceremony on May 9, 2024, in Washington, D.C. NEXCOM has received this award consecutively since 2011.



“I’m so proud that NEXCOM has consistently been recognized for our diverse workforce for the past 12 years,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of NEXCOM. “We have so many outstanding Latina associates throughout our Enterprise, like DeAnna Vasquez, Operations Manager at NEX Djibouti and Carla Gutierrez, the General Manager of one of our Navy Gateway Inns & Suites in Virginia Beach. Our command couldn’t support our Navy warfighters and military families without them!”



The focus areas of an organization for this recognition by LATINA Style, Inc. include an organization’s diversity in leadership positions, retention, mentoring programs, educational opportunities, employee benefits and on-the-job training. “I was introduced to NEXCOM’s Navy Lodge ‘Manager in Training’ program and nearly 12 years later, I’m still here,” said

Gutierrez.



Growing up as a military brat, Gutierrez moved quite a bit. Due to her father’s active duty service, his job had the family move every few years from one duty station to another. When she graduated from college with a degree in Hospitality and Hotel Management, her parents encouraged her to look into military hospitality programs since they had often stayed at Navy Lodges. “As a Latina, I believe being a part of a minority population provides relevant perspective on the constant importance of inclusion and diversity in the work place,” said Gutierrez. “Plus, a little spice is paramount in the ever moving hotel industry!”



To foster an inclusive environment, NEXCOM’s Human Resources Department is committed to hiring talented individuals with diverse backgrounds. Part of that recruitment strategy includes recruiting talent from educational institutions that serve Hispanic/Latinx students. “Knowing that NEXCOM actively seeks and appreciates a diverse workforce is important to me because we not only grow as an organization, we also grow as a team and learn from each other,” said Vasquez.



In addition, NEXCOM maximizes student educational employment programs and internships by remaining interconnected with Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities. The effort supports initiatives that focus on students at Hispanic-Serving Institutions and help prepare the future U.S. Navy civilian workforce.



Moreover, NEXCOM creates strategic partnerships with industry-leading enterprises like Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE), participating in job fairs in the hopes to attract a diverse audience. “I learned about the HACE program because of the steady stream of diversity information NEXCOM disseminates to its associates,” said Gutierrez. “Participating in the HACE program has given me a variety of information and tools to further enhance my Latinidad leadership.”



Vasquez, a military spouse, has worked for NEXCOM for nearly 10 years. She joined the command as a way to give back to the service men and women who sacrifice so much for their country. She credits her Mexican-American culture for her strong work ethic and the successes she’s had within the organization. “NEXCOM has given me an opportunity for professional and personal growth working in Djibouti,” said Vasquez. “Being part of this globally diverse team makes this ‘big world’ seem a little bit smaller, and make me that much more grateful to work for a Navy command whose mission had a long-lasting positive impact.”



NEXCOM continues to make diversity a top priority through the command’s CEO’s Council for Diversity. The council advises, promotes and integrates concepts of diversity initiatives through awareness, education and cultural celebrations and observances among the organization’s 13,000 associates worldwide.