Alaska Army National Guard Determines Best Warrior for 2024

Photo By Sgt. Marc Marmeto | Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. Brendan White, an infantryman assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, is awarded 2024 Noncomissioned officer of the Year in a closing ceremony during the AKARNG's State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 18, 2024. The SBWC is an annual, physical fitness and Soldiering contest that tests the mental and physical aptitude of Alaska Army National Guardsmen. (Alaska National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska - The Alaska Army National Guard named its top noncommissioned officer and enlisted Soldier after a five-day competition concluding May 18, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.



Spc. Emmanuel Hansen, a CH-47 helicopter repairer assigned to 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation, and Sgt. Brendan White, an infantryman assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, took the title as the AKANRNG 2024 Enlisted Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year respectively.



Spc. Emmanuel Hansen said the competition helped him grow as a Soldier.



“Anything we can do to make ourselves better is always good,” said Hansen. “You’re going to make it far [in the competition] if you want to be here and [you] keep pushing.”



The competitors were tested in several events that challenged their mental and physical aptitude.



Events included the World War II Physical Fitness and target detection tests, obstacle course, land navigation, 12-mile road march, stress shoot, and several other assessments, all graded by senior enlisted leaders who helped plan the events.



Sgt. 1st Class Paul Miller, a senior instructor and chief of training assigned to the 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, said these types of competitions are important because they help discover which Soldiers are ready to represent and compete for the state.



“The Best Warrior Competition is great for the Alaska Army National Guard. We can see which Soldiers are ready and the best in the state to compete for the nation,” said Miller. “This is the toughest competition we’ve had yet.”



Miller also says that facilitating events such as this demonstrates overall readiness as the training regiment is planned six to nine months in advance for the competitors and winner to meet the standards.



Sgt. Brendan White said he was thrilled to compete alongside his fellow Soldiers and saw much comradery throughout the week.



“It’s awesome to see that bond build,” said White. “It makes the days not as bad when we can all band together and be in the moment together.”