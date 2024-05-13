502d I&S Battalion Hosts ASA Olympic Day (25 MAY 1979)

by Erin E. Thompson, USAICoE Staff Historian



502D I&S BATTALION HOSTS ASA OLYMPIC DAY

On 25 May 1979, the 502d Intelligence and Security (I&S) Battalion hosted its annual Army Security Agency (ASA) Olympic Day. The day consisted of a series of competitions between the battalion’s various subordinate units, with one unit taking home a first-place trophy.



ASA Olympic Day was kicked off on the morning of 25 May 1979 with a speech from 502d I&S Battalion commander Lt. Col. Derek J. Thiessen. The event brought together the subordinate units of the 502d to highlight community, competition, and a healthy dose of physical exertion.



The events of the day included: a four-mile marathon run, two-and-a-half-ton weight pull, shot put, chariot race, and tug-of-war. Throughout the festivities, a single-elimination softball tournament was also taking place. Participating in the events were the Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) of the 502d I&S Battalion, the 326th ASA Company (competing as the 3/26th Infantry Company), 328th ASA Company, 201st ASA Company, and 409th ASA Company. The 1/63d Armor Company and 1/36th Field Artillery Company provided displays.



The results of the events were as follows: marathon event: 326th first, HHC second; two-and-a-half-ton pull event: 326th first, 328th second; shot put event: 326th first, 409th second; chariot races: 409th first, 326th second; tug-of-war event: 326th first, 328th second. The softball game ended with a final game between the 201st and 326th, with the latter claiming victory. For all their wins, the 326th ASA Company took home the first place trophy in the awards ceremony following the event. The second place trophy went to the 409th ASA Company.





New issues of This Week in MI History are published each week. To report story errors, ask questions, or be added to our distribution list, please contact: TR-ICoE-Command-Historian@army.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 14:15 Story ID: 471604 Location: US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 502d I&S Battalion Hosts ASA Olympic Day (25 MAY 1979), by Erin Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.