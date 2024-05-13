Coffee with the Captain and Executive Director: An Open Forum for our Workforce



This month's "Coffee with the Caption and Executive Director" offered a valuable opportunity for open dialogue between Capt. Hannah Kriewaldt, Acting Executive Director Mike Parker, Command Master Chief Mike Avallone, Hospital Corpsman First Class Francis Edquid, and a diverse group of attendees. Military enlisted personnel, officers, and civilians gathered for a casual conversation that covered a wide range of topics relevant to their daily lives and the overall health of the command, 16 May.



Avallone emphasized his commitment to the well-being of all personnel. He reiterated that his door is always open to any Sailor or civilian who wants to discuss concerns, offer suggestions, or simply have someone to talk to. This accessibility is crucial for maintaining high morale and ensuring that everyone feels heard and valued.



One relatable topic that sparked lively discussion was the daily commute. For those unfamiliar with Newport News, navigating bridges and tunnels can significantly extend travel times, especially during peak hours or unexpected delays. Attendees shared their personal strategies for managing the commute, from using the time to de-stress with audiobooks to utilizing the Hampton Roads Transit "757 Express" bus service for a comfortable and relaxing ride with Wi-Fi access.



Captain Kriewaldt also led a thought-provoking discussion on navigating unclear communication. She encouraged attendees to seek clarification when unsure about a situation or interaction. This focus on open communication can foster a more positive and productive work environment for everyone.



Aligning with the Mission: Recruiting and Retaining Top Talent



A topic that resonated strongly with the entire audience aligned perfectly with the Chief of Naval Operations' priorities, released on January 9th, focusing on "recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America." The discussion centered on how the command could contribute to this crucial initiative.



It was quickly recognized that several individuals at the command were already actively engaged in outreach efforts. Parker, the Acting Executive Director, who also serves as the Quality Assurance Director, shared his experience visiting an elementary school and speaking with students about job trades and the fascinating world of submarine construction. Parker highlighted the students' enthusiasm and engagement, solidifying the importance of reaching young minds early on.



This example sparked further conversation about potential outreach programs, highlighting the dedication of the command's personnel to supporting the Navy' broader mission and interacting with the surrounding community of Newport News, Virginia.



This "Coffee with the Captain and Executive Director" event serves as a valuable model for open communication within the command. This informal setting allows for a free exchange of ideas, concerns, and solutions among senior leadership and the broader workforce. It ultimately contributes to a more informed and engaged community, working together towards a shared mission.

