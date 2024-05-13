509th AMXS deactivation gives rise to 393rd BGS

The 509th Bomb Wing held a combined 509th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron deactivation and 393rd Bomber Generation Squadron activation ceremony at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., May 17, 2024.



The transition from AMXS to BGS showcases the U.S. Air Force’s and Team Whiteman’s continued commitment to executing and aligning with Air Force Force Generation.



“It is more than just a name change,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Corey Boyer, 393rd BGS senior enlisted leader. “This change will further align us with our operations counterparts. It restructures us to meet the future fight and allows us to employ maintenance focused leadership at remote and dispersed locations.”



The change to the BGS has the generation squadron aligning specifically with the 393rd Bomb Squadron allowing the units to fully deploy or conduct Agile Combat Employment concepts together if called to do so.



“Typically, maintenance units go down range as only a portion of the squadron,” said Maj. Sean Christy, 393rd BGS commander. “But your operations counterparts go down range as an entire squadron. The move to a BGS aligns us as an Air Force for the maintenance to do the same thing and mirror our pilot counterparts.”



Air Force Force Generation is designed to improve Air Force readiness and helps establish a more structured and predictable cycle to better prepare Airmen for distributed, high-end combat operations by allowing focused time for individual and unit training and certification.



“You will see that many fighter units around the world have already made this move to align for that flexibility and those ACE style concepts,” said Christy. “We will be the first unit in Air Force Global Strike Command to make this move with other units aligning at other bases within the command later this year.”



Christy said that from the outside looking in, it will look like the same personnel on the flightline generating aircraft and completing the mission with just a different patch and name but squadron leadership will be more empowered throughout because of this shift.



“Our Airmen are driven to do what is necessary to be successful and prove it every day on the flightline,” said Boyer. “By expanding their technical capabilities outside of their core career, it expands our capabilities as a whole and better prepares us for tomorrow’s fight.”

