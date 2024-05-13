Concrete Monolith Arrives at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

PORTSMOUTH NAVAL SHIPYARD, Maine — The first of 27 concrete monoliths arrived at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) on May 16, marking a milestone in the Multi-Mission Dry Dock #1 Project.



The 4,000-ton monolith, roughly equivalent in size to a six-story apartment building, was transported to the shipyard on a specialty barge from Cianbro Corporation’s Modular Manufacturing Facility in Brewer, Maine, where they are being constructed.



“Upon completion, the multi-mission dry dock will significantly expand PNSY's capability, capacity, and flexibility,” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Michael Oberdorf. “This enables the shipyard to continue our vital national security role as America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, and modernization.”



The Multi-Mission Dry Dock #1 project is part of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP)—a holistic recapitalization of the Navy’s four public shipyards through a combination of new and existing facilities. SIOP integrates investments in facilities, utilities, and industrial plant equipment to meet nuclear fleet maintenance requirements. The program supports a reduction in availability duration and improves efficiency by expanding shipyard capacity, optimizing configuration, and creating resilient infrastructure—enabling PNSY to meet the Navy’s requirements for decades to come.



“Delivery of this first monolith is a significant milestone both for this project and for the program,” said SIOP Program Manager Capt. Luke Greene. He added, “It is an impressive feat of engineering and a powerful visual display of the government and contractor teaming to provide the Navy with this much-needed dry dock capability. It is yet another example of SIOP delivering the foundation of fleet readiness.”



The monoliths are crucial components of this seven-year project, that will revitalize and modernize the historic Dry Dock #1, which dates back to World War II. Bringing the monoliths to life is a result of an innovative three-way joint venture with industry.



The dry dock project is overseen by the Officer in Charge of Construction-PNSY, Capt. Chad Brooks, who provides quality assurance, contract administration, and command-level accountability for all SIOP construction.



"Constructing the multi-mission dry dock using pre-cast concrete monoliths built at an off-yard location enables shipyard operations to continue uninterrupted during the construction phase," explained Brooks. "One of SIOP's key objectives is to sustain submarine maintenance and increase productivity while significantly improving shipyard infrastructure.”



SIOP’s multi-decade effort currently has over $6 billion of construction under contract and nearly $600 million of equipment in procurement, marking a significant investment in the Navy’s infrastructure.



For more information about the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program, please visit: https://www.navfac.navy.mil/PEO-Industrial-Infrastructure/PMO-555-SIOP/



Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is America's leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization. The on-time completion of submarine availabilities is critical to maintaining the U.S. Navy's maritime superiority. As a NAVSEA operated field activity, PNSY is committed to expanding our undersea advantage and maximizing the material readiness of the fleet by safely delivering first-time quality, on time, and on budget.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 10:55 Story ID: 471559 Location: KITTERY, ME, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Concrete Monolith Arrives at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.