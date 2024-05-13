103rd ACS Makes History with First Cloud-Based Radar/Radio Connection using TOC-L

Photo By Master Sgt. Morgan Whitehouse | U.S. Air Force cyber operators and maintainers with the 103rd Air Control Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Morgan Whitehouse | U.S. Air Force cyber operators and maintainers with the 103rd Air Control Squadron (ACS), Connecticut Air National Guard, unload a Tactical Operations System-Lite (TOC-L) kit from a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook assigned to Company B, 1st Battalion, 169th Aviation Regiment, Georgia Army National Guard, at Townsend Bombing Range, Georgia, May 15, 2024. As part of exercise Sentry Savannah, the 103rd ACS made history as the first National Guard unit to successfully deploy and establish a cloud-based radar and radio connection from an austere, remote location using the TOC-L. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse) see less | View Image Page

Airmen from the 103rd Air Control Squadron, Connecticut Air National Guard, made history as the first National Guard unit to successfully deploy and execute a cloud-based radar and radio connection of the Tactical Operations System-Lite (TOC-L) during exercise Sentry Savannah May 15, 2024.



The TOC-L mission took place over a 12-hour period. Members began at sunrise, loading the TOC-L kit onto a Georgia Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook at Hunter Army Airfield (HAAF). From there, an eight-person team was airlifted with the equipment to Townsend Bombing Range where they assembled the kit and established a remote connection in under an hour. After running several scenarios, the day ended by breaking down the system in 25 minutes and returning back to HAAF via Chinook.



“The TOC-L is a highly-mobile, compact system designed for rapid deployment and advanced airspace tactical control,” said Maj. J. Seth Bopp, 103rd ACS director of operations. “TOC-L integrates advanced battle management systems with cloud-based command and control capabilities, allowing for seamless airspace tactical control from anywhere in the world.”



Traditionally, such systems require extensive infrastructure, heavy staffing and logistical support. However, the TOC-L can be packed into about two dozen, hand-carried cases and made operational in one hour, using a fraction of the manpower.



“One of the most groundbreaking aspects of TOC-L is its agility,” said Bopp. “Downrange, this is a game-changer as it allows for decentralized teams to rapidly move across an area of responsibility, like island chains across Indo-Pacific Command, and still hold positive control of the airspace. The smaller the footprint we have, the safer our Airmen are.”



The TOC-L milestone was accomplished during Sentry Savannah 2024, the Air National Guard’s premier fighter integration exercise involving more than 775 personnel and 40 aircraft. By aligning with Sentry Savannah, 103rd operators and maintainers were able to test and validate TOC-L’s bleeding-edge technology in a simulated, contested environment.



“This groundbreaking deployment showcased that TOC-L will transform air superiority, and the 103rd ACS team is to thank for leading Air Force tactical communications forward,” said Bopp.