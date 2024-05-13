Air Force releases findings on 2023 Osan Air Base F-16C mishap

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Pacific Air Forces released the results of its investigation into an F-16C aircraft mishap that occurred near Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, on May 6, 2023.

오산공군기지, 대한민국 -- 태평양 공군은 2023년 5월 6일 대한민국 오산 공군기지 인근에서 발생한 F-16C 항공기 사고에 대한 조사 결과를 발표했슴.



An F-16C assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing at Kunsan AB, ROK, crashed May 6, 2023, at 9:27 a.m. local Korea Standard Time, due to a partial electrical power loss and weather conditions. While in the clouds, approximately 11 seconds after takeoff, a partial electrical power loss resulted in an inaccurate horizon, or attitude, information being indicated by the flying instruments with no failure indications. The pilot was unable to determine where the horizon was located.

대한민국 군산 공군기지의 제8전투비행단에 소속된 F-16C가 2023년 5월 6일 오전 9시 27분(한국 시간 기준) 부분적인 전력 손실과 기상 상황으로 인해 추락했다. 이륙 후 약 11초 후 구름 속을 비행하던 중, 부분적인 전력 손실로 인해 오작동 경고등 미시현 상태로 수평선 또는 자세정보가 부정확하게 비행 계기판에 표시되었다. 조종사는 수평선의 위치를 파악할 수 없었다.



The subsequent degradation and mismatch in data between the primary and stand-by horizon indicator instruments caused the pilot to become spatially disoriented, flying inadvertently to a very low altitude. The pilot did not have enough altitude to recover the aircraft without crashing into the ground, and chose to eject, which was successfully accomplished at 710 feet above ground level.

이후 주 수평선 표시계와 보조 수평선 표시계 사이의 데이터 성능 저하와 불일치로 인해 조종사는 공간적 방향 감각을 잃고 의도치 않게 매우 낮은 고도로 비행하게 되었다. 조종사는 지상충돌하지 않기 위해 회복 가능한 고도가 없음을 판단, 지상 710피트(약 216미터) 상공에서 비상탈출에 성공했다.



The incident did not result in any serious injuries or fatalities, but it did result in the total loss of the aircraft, in addition to impacts on the local community and residents associated with the agricultural area of the crash.

이 사고로 인해 심각한 부상이나 사망은 발생하지 않았지만 항공기 전체가 손실되었으며, 충돌 사고가 발생한 농업 지역과 지역 사회 및 주민들에게 영향을 미쳤습니다.



The Accident Investigation Board President found, by a preponderance of the evidence, the cause of the mishap was the combination of two factors. First, the aircraft experienced a partial electrical power loss. The power loss caused a cascading failure of the pilot’s primary flight and navigation instruments. The primary horizon direction indicator continued to respond to the pilot flying inputs, but displayed unreliable and inaccurate data without failure indications. This interrupted the pilot from transitioning fully to the standby horizon indicator for horizon reference.

사고 조사위원회 위원장은 유력한 증거를 통해 사고의 원인이 두 가지 요소의 결합인 것을 파악했다. 첫째, 항공기에 부분적인 전력 손실이 발생했다. 전력 손실로 인해 조종사의 주 비행 및 항법 계기판에 연쇄적인 고장이 발생했다. 주 수평선 표시기는 조종사의 조작에 계속 반응했지만 오작동 표시 없이 불안정하고 부정확한 데이터를 표시하였다. 이것은 조종사가 수평선 참조를 위해 예비 수평선 표시기로 완전히 전환하지 못하도록 방해했다.



Second, the weather conditions at the time of the power disruption caused the pilot to solely rely on primary and stand-by flight instruments to maintain aircraft control during a critical phase of flight. The mismatch in data provided by the primary and standby attitude indicators, due to the power disruption, caused the pilot to become spatially disoriented and unable to maintain aircraft control in the weather and at low altitude.

둘째, 전력 공급 중단 당시의 기상 상황으로 인해 조종사는 중요한 비행 단계에서 항공기 통제를 유지하기 위해 주 계기와 예비 계기에만 의존해야 했다. 정전으로 인해 주 자세계 및 보조 자세계가 제공하는 데이터의 불일치로 인해 조종사는 공간적 방향 감각을 잃었고 기상 및 저고도에서 항공기 제어를 유지할 수 없게 되었다.



The board noted that the absence of either factor may have prevented this mishap.

위원회는 두 요인 중 어느 하나라도 없었다면 이 사고는 예방할 수 있었을 것이라고 언급했다.



In accordance with Air Force Instruction 51-503, Aerospace and Ground Accident Investigations, the accident investigation board conducted a legal investigation to inquire into all the facts and circumstances surrounding the accident, prepared a publicly-releasable report, and obtained and preserved all available evidence for use in litigation, claims, disciplinary action and adverse administrative action.

두 요인 중 어느 하나라도 없었다면 이 사고는 예방할 수 있었을 것이다. 공군지침51-503, 항공우주 및 지상 사고 조사 규정에 따라 사고 조사 위원회는 법적 조사를 실시하여 사고를 둘러싼 모든 사실과 상황을 조사하고 공개 가능한 보고서를 작성했으며, 소송, 청구, 징계 및 불리한 행정 조치에 사용할 수 있는 모든 증거를 확보 및 보존했다.



A copy of the full report may be viewed here: https://www.afjag.af.mil/Portals/77/AIB-Reports/2023/6May23%20USAF_AIB_Report_-_F-16C_TN_88-0549.pdf

전체 보고서의 사본은 여기에서 볼 수 있습니다.



The investigations for two other 8th FW F-16 incidents in December 2023 and January 2024 are still being conducted, and their results will be published as soon as they are available for public release.

2023년 12월과 2024년 1월에 발생한 다른 8전투비행단 F-16 사건 2건에 대한 조사가 아직 진행 중이며, 결과가 공개되는 대로 공개될 예정입니다.



Seventh AF senior leaders have been monitoring the investigations closely to ensure the safe operation and readiness of all U.S. Air Force F-16s on the Korean peninsula. During set points in the investigation process, safety findings were provided to unit leadership so that action could be taken to address any related concerns. The 7th Air Force takes every aircraft incident seriously. Its aircraft are maintained with rigorous safety and inspection standards and piloted by some of the most well-trained aircrew in the world.

제7대 AF 고위 지도자들은 한반도에서 모든 미공군 F-16의 안전한 운용과 준비 상태를 보장하기 위해 조사를 면밀히 모니터링해 왔습니다. 조사 과정의 특정 시점 동안 관련 문제를 해결하기 위한 조치를 취할 수 있도록 안전 조사 결과가 부서 지도부에 제공되었습니다. 미 7공군은 모든 항공기 사고를 심각하게 받아들인다. 항공기는 엄격한 안전 및 검사 기준에 따라 유지관리되며 세계에서 가장 잘 훈련된 승무원이 조종합니다.



Seventh AF remains prepared, if called upon, to fight tonight and provide airpower to deter aggression and maintain the Armistice, defend the Republic of Korea, and defeat any attack against the ROK-U.S. Alliance.

제7공군은 요청이 있을 경우, 오늘 밤 전투를 벌여 침략을 억제하고 정전을 유지하며 대한민국을 방어하고 한미 동맹에 대한 모든 공격을 물리치기 위한 공군력을 제공할 준비가 되어 있습니다.

