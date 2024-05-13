Multinational bonds bolstered as TRADEWINDS 24 comes to a close

Photo By Sgt. Sally Armstrong | Vice Admiral Alvin Holsey, deputy commander of United States Southern Command, speaks...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Sally Armstrong | Vice Admiral Alvin Holsey, deputy commander of United States Southern Command, speaks at the TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) closing ceremony at Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre in Saint Michael, Barbados after TW24 on May 16, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sally Armstrong) see less | View Image Page

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – After 2-weeks of nonstop training, TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) has come to an end as representatives from 26 nations gathered at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre in Bridgetown, Barbados, for the closing ceremony, May 16.



The closing ceremony was a momentous occasion marked by camaraderie and commitment among nations from North America, South America, the Caribbean, and Europe.



The air was charged with an overwhelming sense of achievement and anticipation for the future.



“Today culminates a year, plus, planning cycle and we had some very ambitious objectives to meet, but based on the training and experiences over the past two weeks we have met all the aims and objectives not only for U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), but also on the national level,” said Barbados Defence Force, Commander Mark Peterson, co-lead of TW24.



Peterson noted that the specialized training of past iterations of TRADEWINDS was made available to a wider training audience this year.





Vice Admiral Alvin Holsey, Deputy Commander of the United States Southern Command, took to the podium to address the audience. His voice resonated with pride and gratitude for what was achieved through the training.



“The partnerships built though TW24 have proven our combined commitment to the Caribbean region,” said Holsey. “I am continually honored to see the product of our work together, and I am assured that we will remain secure with our continued advancement for the security and stability with our partners.”



Ambassador Roger Nyhus, the United States Ambassador to Barbados, standing alongside other dignitaries, expressed his admiration for the collaborative spirit that characterized the exercise.



“TW24 is one of the most impressive exercises I've seen in my professional career,” said Nyhus, “It is so incredible that countries from around the world, and specifically around this region, are coming together, led by the United States, in this exercise to share best practices, share skills and develop lifelong friendships.”



Nyhus also expressed the importance of coming together with exercises like TRADEWINDS as it not only bolsters security but economic stability.



“You cannot have economic security without having regional security. So TRADEWINDS brings all of these pieces together and shows just what this region can do when we all work together,” said Nyhus.



TRADEWINDS 24 is one of 32 operations, activities, and investments nested in the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved Large Scale Global Exercise 2024 conducted across the globe featuring unilateral U.S. exercises as well as bilateral and multilateral events designed to build upon capabilities, readiness, and relationships with Allies and partners.