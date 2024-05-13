NUWC Division, Keyport NADP employee graduates program, supports V-22 Osprey aircraft

Daniel Smith, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport’s newest graduate of the Naval Acquisition Development Program, is a rising star within the Obsolescence Management Division of the command's Fleet Readiness Department.



“He's shown a huge amount of growth in terms of knowledge and confidence,” said logistics management specialist and fellow NADP graduate Katherine Matranga. “He's doing fabulous.”



Smith, a Eustis, Florida native, enlisted in the Navy in 2000 as a shipboard electrician. Serving aboard the USS John F. Kennedy (CV 67) and USS Kitty Hawk (CV 63), he attained the rank of electrician's mate second class before leaving active duty in 2010 and finding work as a contractor for the U.S. Marine Corps.



During this time, Smith also leveraged his GI Bill benefits to enroll at Argosy University, earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2016, followed by a Master of Business Administration in 2018.



On the advice of a friend, Smith relocated to Washington state in 2019 with the goal of becoming a contractor at NUWC Division, Keyport. He succeeded, landing a job in the Obsolescence Management Division’s Naval Sea Systems Command Surface Branch, where he worked in diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages management.



Three years later, at the urging of his supervisor, Smith applied for and was accepted into the NADP, starting his two-year program in April 2022. Initially, he found the program’s accelerated pace challenging.



“At first I was lost in the sauce with a with a lot of things,” said Smith. “It was basically a fire hydrant of knowledge that I had to find my own way through.” However, he quickly adapted and progressed through the program.



The NADP equips next generation logisticians for successful careers in government service. To be eligible, candidates must hold a bachelor's degree, achieve a minimum 2.95 grade point average upon graduation and fulfill the qualification requirements set forth by the Office of Personnel Management.



The program encompasses a variety of careers beyond logistics, from business and information technology to engineering and contracting. It has two tracks: a three-year option for those with an undergraduate degree, and a two-year path for those with a master’s degree.



During his tenure as an NADP entry-level employee, Smith provided integrated logistics support for Columbia- and Virginia-class submarines, as well as submarine electromagnetic systems. He learned about submarine construction and gained experience in supply support, configuration management, and operating material and supplies.



Coworkers of Smith's praised his integrity, work ethic and willingness to think outside the box.



“He has a questioning attitude,” said Team Submarines DMSMS Project Lead Marc Myers. “He'll ask you right then and there, as you're going over something, ‘Why do we do it this way? Is there another way to do this?’ Or he'll present a way of doing it differently.”



Myers added, “He’s very hard working; he's one of those guys you wish you could just clone.”



Smith’s technical project lead, Jeffery Kurtzbein, described him as “very eager to learn, interested in doing the right thing and very pleasant to be around.”



Stephen Els, head of the Obsolescence Management Division's Submarine Program Acquisition Resource Manager and Naval Air Systems Command Branch, had additional words of praise for Smith. “He asks a lot of questions, making sure he understands what the tasking is, and he’s great at sharing information and lessons learned at our branch meetings and team meetings,” said Els.



Since completing the NADP in April, Smith has worked as a DMSMS data manager, providing integrated logistics support for Naval Air Systems Command’s V-22 Osprey aircraft program. He is on track to become a DMSMS system lead for his division.



“He's ready to be a system lead,” said Myers, adding that he thinks Smith also has the potential to become a project lead eventually.



Smith advises prospective NADP employees: “It's a grind. Prepare. Prepare to grind. Be prepared to be overloaded with stuff. But at the same time, be prepared to find out who you are as a person.”



For more information about the NADP, visit https://www.secnav.navy.mil/rda/workforce/Pages/NADP/Applicants/ApplicantInformation.aspx.



