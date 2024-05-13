Huntsville Center’s commander throws first pitch at Trash Panda Armed Forces Game

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – More than 150 U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville (Huntsville Center) employees and their family members were recognized at the Rocket City Trash Pandas Armed Forces Night baseball game, May 11, at Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama.



Garrett Fahrmann, Trash Pandas executive vice president and general manager, emphasized the importance of community partnership at the event.



“We couldn’t be more grateful to the local communities who support our team, and we hope each and every night we have reciprocated that support both on and off the field,” Fahrmann said.



Col. Sebastien Joly, Huntsville Center’s commander, and Joshua Gaines, Huntsville Center engineer, each threw out first pitches before the announced crowd of 6,668.



“The Tennessee Valley community is a strong supporter of the military including those in-and-out of uniform,” Joly said prior to his pitch.



“We really appreciate the support of our community partners to make that happen.”



Joly stressed the importance of team-building activities outside the office.



“I appreciate all our teammates and their families that came out to support the event. I think it is important that members of the team get together outside of work. This event served as a perfect opportunity within the local area,” he said.



Gaines said throwing out the pitch at a double A minor league baseball game was a unique experience.



“It was cool to be out on the field and to see the stadium from the point of view.” Gaines said.



“Even better was getting to attend the Armed Forces game where the community comes together in honoring the service members and veterans that sacrifice to give us the freedoms that we enjoy every day.”



The Armed Forces Game is an annual Trash Panda event at Toyota Field featuring recognition of veterans in attendance, military materiel displays and a ceremonial swearing in of local Army Reserve recruits.

