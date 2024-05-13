Supporting mental health: Services available to USACE Federal Civilian Employees

Photo By Jeremy Murray | May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a timely reminder of the significance of mental...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Murray | May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a timely reminder of the significance of mental well-being, particularly in our workplace. For federal civilian employees of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, this is a matter of importance and a commitment to our workforce’s overall health and productivity. (U.S. Army graphic by Andy Hayes) see less | View Image Page

MOBILE, Ala. – May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a timely reminder of the significance of mental well-being, particularly in our workplace. For federal civilian employees of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, this is a matter of importance and a commitment to our workforce’s overall health and productivity.



“Caring for the mental health of our employees is not just a priority; it is necessary,” said KeTonya Brady, USACE Mobile District Equal Employment Opportunity specialist. “We are not only creating a healthier workplace culture but also ensuring the well-being and resilience of our team.”



The District recognizes the unique challenges faced by federal civilian employees and is committed to their well-being. Whether it’s managing workload stress, navigating personal issues, or coping with the demands of their roles, we understand and are here to help. We offer a range of services and resources designed to support our employees throughout their journey, emphasizing the value we place on their mental health and overall well-being.



1. Employee Assistance Program (EAP): The Employee Assistance Program is a confidential counseling and referral service designed to assist employees in addressing personal issues that may affect their well-being and job performance. USACE Mobile District offers this program to provide federal civilian employees access to professional counselors who can offer guidance, support, and resources for managing various life stressors.



2. Mental Health Counseling: The District understands the importance of mental health counseling in promoting resilience and coping skills among its workforce. Federal civilian employees have access to mental health counseling services, either through the EAP or through other designated channels, to address concerns such as anxiety, depression, work-related stress, and more.



3. Work-Life Balance Programs: A healthy work-life balance is essential for maintaining mental well-being. USACE Mobile District offers programs and initiatives aimed at supporting employees in balancing their professional responsibilities with personal life commitments. These may include flexible work arrangements, telework options, and wellness initiatives that promote physical and mental health.



4. Training and Education: The District invests in training and education programs to raise awareness about mental health issues and equip employees with the knowledge and skills to support themselves and their colleagues. Training sessions, workshops, and informational resources are available to empower federal civilian employees to recognize signs of mental distress, seek help when needed, and foster a supportive workplace culture.



5. Peer Support Networks: Building a sense of community and support among employees is vital for promoting mental health in the workplace. The District encourages the formation of peer support networks where federal civilian employees can connect with colleagues, share experiences, and offer mutual support. These networks provide a valuable avenue for employees to seek advice, encouragement, and solidarity during challenging times.



As we observe Mental Health Awareness Month, we want to reaffirm our commitment to the well-being of our federal civilian employees. We will continue prioritizing mental health through comprehensive services, a supportive culture, and wellness initiatives. The aim is to create a workplace where you can survive and thrive, knowing that your well-being is our top priority.



“Seeking help sooner rather than later is crucial. Mental health matters and reaching out for support is a sign of strength, not weakness,” said Lt. Col. Gary Cutler, USACE Mobile District deputy commander. “We’re here to support you every step of the way.”