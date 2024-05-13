Joint Base Cape Cod and New Owners Commemorate Transfer of Wastewater Treatment Center

Photo By Timothy Sandland | Officials from the Massachusetts National Guard, 102nd Intelligence Wing and the local...... read more read more Photo By Timothy Sandland | Officials from the Massachusetts National Guard, 102nd Intelligence Wing and the local community joined with leadership from Converge LLC, and their operator, American States Utility Services in a ribbon cutting ceremony representing the transfer of the Joint Base Cape Cod water and wastewater treatment plant here, May 15, 2024. see less | View Image Page

The transfer of the Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC) water and wastewater utility assets was celebrated with an official ribbon cutting ceremony at the JBCC wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) on Kitteridge Road, May 15, 2024. The U. S. Air Force, Massachusetts National Guard, 102nd Intelligence Wing (102 IW), and community leaders joined with new owners, Converge, and their operator, American States Utility Services (ASUS), for the event.



The Air Force, 102 IW, Converge, and ASUS have worked collaboratively for the last five years on the transfer of assets. Converge will acquire the WWTP for in-kind consideration construction of a fitness facility supporting the Massachusetts National Guard mission and other JBCC tenants. This is the first time the U.S. Department of Defense has utilized this innovative approach for utility divestment.



“There’s a lot of potential here. Not just with this latest innovative idea,” said Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, The Adjutant General of Massachusetts. “There’s a lot that we’re going to continue to look at and privatize. That’s really the way bases are looking at it nowadays – they’re looking at privatization – they’re looking at partnering.”



The Air National Guard’s 102 IW is the host wing at JBCC and has historically operated and maintained the WWTP since the mid-1970’s. Long-term government funding constraints drove the 102 IW and National Guard Bureau to seek alternative solutions for operating and maintaining the WWTP where divestment of the plant became the most advantageous pathway.



“This journey, with Converge and ASUS, that began in 2019 introduced a unique innovative approach to privatization. It’s the first time this specific federal law, the exchange authority, has been used for a utility divestment – first time ever,” said Col. Timothy Gordon, 102 IW Deputy Commander.



In 2019, the Government solicited public and private sector interest in obtaining ownership of the utility systems at JBCC and Converge submitted a proposal demonstrating the required technical experience, qualifications, and resources to acquire and effectively operate the installation’s utility systems. In 2019 Converge, partnered with ASUS, was selected to pursue ownership of the water and wastewater systems; Converge officially took title on April 15, 2024



“We are honored to officially take ownership and operations at JBCC. The asset transfer, as well as the investment made by the Government, will enable Converge and ASUS to make important improvements to the wastewater system to enhance sustainment and eventually expand the system to meet the needs of the surrounding community,” said Matt Kennedy, Founder and Managing Director at Converge.



“We are excited to continue to work with local municipalities to address the region’s significant current and future wastewater needs such as treatment capacity and sludge disposal, among others.”



Wastewater treatment has long been an issue concerning towns on the upper Cape. The transfer of this plant represents a major step in the right direction.



“We have already been working with Converge and ASUS for serval years, but this transfer is a major milestone and allows the Town of Sandwich and other communities in the region another option for wastewater disposal that creates value,” said Bud Dunham, Town Manager, Town of Sandwich



Converge was founded by Matt Kennedy and Vassil Petrov in 2017 and is a developer and investor in public-private partnerships. Converge works with state, local and federal government entities to improve infrastructure and real assets to meet public sector needs and requirements.



