Women's History Month: Celebrating Women's Influence on Military Medicine

McClintick has been working as a military medical professional for nine years. When asked what memories support her decision to become a doctor in the military, she proudly recalled being one of several women assigned to an infantry unit and the fulfillment of overcoming that challenge through mentorship, health education, and identity ownership:

"One of my most vivid memories was when I was deployed as the sole female medical officer on a base housing an infantry unit," shared McClintick. "Despite the unit's nature, at least eight other enlisted females were also assigned there. This dynamic presented unique challenges and mentorship opportunities, particularly in addressing the specific health concerns of the female Soldiers." I took pride in helping them to support the mission while honoring their identities as women successfully."

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, women comprised 17.3% of the active-duty force in 2021, totaling 231,741 members, and 21.4% of the National Guard and reserves at 171,000 members.

Despite the challenges that come with being a female doctor in the military, such as gender discrimination, Mcclintick remains steadfast in her commitment. She chooses to focus on areas she can control, such as excelling in her roles as a doctor, instructor, and mentor. Her dedication to helping Soldiers realize their potential is a testament to her unwavering service.

"I used to feel that I had something to prove [as a woman in a male-dominated profession] – and still do at times," said McClintock. "However, over time, I have found greater [satisfaction] in working to be the best person I can while supporting those around me to do the same.

Since being assigned to the Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, Mcclintick has successfully spearheaded the first sick-call program for active-duty Soldiers and continues to train medics on clinic-based care.

Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 Women's History Month: Celebrating Women's Influence on Military Medicine