Corps of Engineers increase Center Hill Dam water releases

Courtesy Photo | Center Hill Dam's spillways release water May 15, 2024, into the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee. (USACE Photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 16, 2024) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District has increased controlled spillway gate water release operations for Center Hill Dam in Lancaster, Tennessee.



Water release operations will continue until May 23 to accommodate recovery of flood control storage capacity following the significant rain event over the area this past week. USACE expects to increase overall water releases at Center Hill Dam to 23,000 cubic feet per second (cfs). This includes 11,500 cfs from hydropower generators and 11,500 cfs from spillway gate operation.



River conditions below Center Hill dam are extremely dangerous and the public is discouraged from recreating in the area. Boaters are urged to use extreme caution, wear life jackets and practice responsible water safety.



The district manages 10 locks and dams on the Cumberland River that serve various purposes. Wolf Creek, J. Percy Priest, Dale Hollow and Center Hill dams serve as flood storage projects. USACE main river projects used to maintain stable water levels for navigation are Cordell Hull, Old Hickory, Cheatham and Barkley locks & dams. USACE locks and dams continue to perform as designed throughout the Cumberland River Basin.



Various USACE Nashville District projects become particularly important during times of heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service provides USACE with radar rainfall estimates and forecasts of inflows to our reservoirs. USACE in turn provides real-time information and forecasts for the operations of projects and corresponding discharges which are incorporated into official river flood forecasts provided to the public.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District manages the Cumberland River and its tributaries, balancing the demands for water releases to flood risk management, commercial navigation, production of hydropower, recreation, fish and wildlife, water supply and water quality.



