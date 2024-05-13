NSA Souda Bay Summer Safety Stand Down 2024

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 14, 2024) Sailors, assigned to Naval...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 14, 2024) Sailors, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, fill out “safety passports” showing they had attended all the booths and been briefed on all the safety tips during a Summer Safety Stand Down event hosted by the NSA Souda Bay Safety Office at the base softball field on May 14, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 14, 2024) The Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Safety Office in Crete, Greece, hosted a Summer Safety Stand Down event at the base softball field on May 14, 2024. During the event, Sailors and civilian employees watched a skit about the dangers of driving while intoxicated performed by the NSA Souda Bay Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions. They also visited multiple resource stations, lead by base subject matter experts, to learn how to stay safe while participating in summertime activities both on and off base.



“Our team believes that safety is important for everybody,” said Stella Harisi, NSA Souda Bay safety technician. “That’s why we arrange to have a safety stand down twice a year. We feel it is important to promote a safety culture within people to remind them we all know how to be safe. The message we want Sailors to come away with, is that safety is paramount at all times. Safety needs to be our priority.”



Participants visited booths, speaking with experts about various topics including water sports, wellness, fire safety, and more. After their discussion, they received a stamp in their safety passport, provided by the Safety Office.



“We want everybody on the facility to come in and get some awareness of different things going on – drugs, alcohol, motorcycle safety, MWR events - so they have knowledge of the safety needed at each thing,” said Chief Steelworker Brandi Cincinati, NSA Souda Bay acting safety director.

“Then, when they are out, and somebody is with them who makes a mistake, they know what’s wrong, they fix it, and they utilize the buddy system.”



Additionally, the participants identified a safety hazard and provided a potential solution, giving the Safety Office the opportunity to collect input from the community.



“Because I am an animal lover, and I do have my dog, I like people to know the pet safety tips,” said Cincinati. “Ensure they have water, you keep water with you, and you know the signs of heat exhaustion in your pets.”



Base leadership attended the event to highlight the importance of summer safety around Crete.



“Safety is not an accident,” said Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay. “Evaluating risk, and determining how to mitigate it, is just as important for your off-duty events as it is in the workplace. Thank you so much for your time, your expertise, your intention coming out here today.”



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. For more information, visit us at www.cnic.navy.mil/SoudaBay or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NSASoudaBay.