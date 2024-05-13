AMC senior enlisted leader holds Sustainment Leading Change Summit

Photo By Sgt. Maj. Shelia Fourman | More than 60 Army Sustainment Enterprise nominative command sergeants major and...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Maj. Shelia Fourman | More than 60 Army Sustainment Enterprise nominative command sergeants major and sergeants major attended the Sustainment Leading Change Summit May 9, at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. The SLCS is a platform that codifies requirements that are synchronized with the four focus areas of Warfighting, Delivering Ready Combat Formations, Transformation in Contact, and Strengthening the Profession. The summit allows senior leaders to share lessons learned and best practices across multi-domain operational environments in support of large-scale combat operations. see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – In conjunction with Sustainment Week, nearly 65 of the Army Sustainment Enterprise’s nominative command sergeants major and sergeants major attended the Sustainment Leading Change Summit May 9, at the Army Sustainment University here.



“Transformation in contact requires force structure changes to enable delivering ready combat formations,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers, Army Materiel Command’s senior enlisted leader. As we continue to project strength, we must ensure our Soldiers have what they need to sustain and fight – anywhere in the world. We are committed to ensuring our Soldiers, their Families, our formations, our installations, and the industrial base are prepared, empowered, and ready.”



The SLCS is a platform that codifies sustainment requirements by synchronizing the four focus areas, Warfighting, Delivering Ready Combat Formations, Transformation in Contact, and Strengthening the Army Profession. This summit allows senior sustainers to share best practices across the strategic support area in support of large-scale combat operations.



This session had a heavy focus on the culture of maintenance and property accountability, multifunctional logistics noncommissioned officers, and professional military education, senior leaders discussed future modernization and force structure changes needed to sustain the force.



“For the success and longevity of units at all echelons and the sustainment community writ large, we must cultivate a culture of maintenance and accountability,” said Sellers. “Leveraging systems and personnel to track requirements and increase awareness can empower subordinates and increase efficiency.”



“We need to continue synergy, action, and momentum especially as we talk about multifunctional logistics NCOs and the missions we are supporting. If we are placing a different MOS into a position, we need to ensure the right person is in the right position, at the right time,” said Sgt. Maj. Petra Casarez, Headquarters, Department of the Army G4 sergeant major.



Senior sustainment noncommissioned officers must be prepared to anticipate demands to meet future Army requirements. To meet these requirements, sustainment leaders must continuously transform and modernize sustainment operations and equipment that supports large-scale combat operations.



“It is our responsibility as NCOs to build high-performing cohesive teams, that are well-led, trained, and ready to support large-scale combat operations. Readiness is our most effective form of deterrence. The best way to win without fighting is by demonstrating our ability to win decisively when called to fight. Sustainment NCOs must continue to train, educate, and prepare for multi-domain operations,” said Sellers.



For the first time a team of retired nominative sergeants major, Command Sgt. Maj. (R) Dan Elder, Command Sgt. Maj. (R) James K. Sims, and Command Sgt. Maj. (R) Roger Mansker provided mentorship, lessons learned, and guidance to the ASE.



“You all must master the requirements of the unit,” said Sims. “You must have the right skills in the right position.”



As the Army continues transforming sustainment operations to delivery ready combat formations that can fight and win against a near-peer competitor, the sustainment initiatives require sustainers to bring in new capabilities and force structure changes to enable commanders to win decisively on the battlefield.



Mansker noted that senior command sergeants major and sergeants major must assess themselves, determine where they devote time, prioritize efforts, and trust their leadership.



“This summit is so important to assist us with moving forward,” said Casarez. “This is an exciting time to be a leader in the Army and in sustainment, as we are making changes across the sustainment community. We really need to look at the needs and wants as we validate requirements.”



“We have to communicate, collaborate, and coordinate to create synergy, action, and momentum that drives sustainment operations,” said Sellers. “As the senior ASE’s command sergeants major or sergeants major, we have to move the sustainment community forward through synchronization, action, and momentum.”



The summit also promoted open dialogue and ASE’s senior leader discussions on the Chief of the Staff of the Army’s four focus areas.

“Each initiative is linked to our commander’s priorities and the four focus areas,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Marco Torres, command sergeant major of the Combined Arms Support Command. “This summit helps us manage priorities and continue these conversations.”



This summit enables the ASE’s nominative command sergeants major and sergeants major to make long-term decisions and set priorities that enable operational reach and prolonged endurance during multi-domain operations.



ASE senior sustainment leaders, he added, remain laser-focused on enhancing sustainment operations, processes, and procedures to establish a culture of maintenance and supply accountability for the Army.