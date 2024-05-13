African Lion 2024 goes live in Ghana

Photo By Sgt. Caitlinn Belcher | Ghanaian Armed Forces Brig. Gen. Frank Tei, General Officer Commanding, Northern...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Caitlinn Belcher | Ghanaian Armed Forces Brig. Gen. Frank Tei, General Officer Commanding, Northern Command (left) and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John LeBlanc, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) sit for the opening ceremony for Exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) in Tamale, Ghana, May 14, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by SETAF-AF, running from April 19 to May 31 across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Caitlinn Belcher) see less | View Image Page

TAMALE, Ghana —African Lion 2024 (AL24) has officially started in Ghana. The Ghana portion of the exercise began on May 13 and runs through May 26.



This year marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s (USAFRICOM) premier and largest annual combined, joint exercise. Taking place April 29 through May 31 and hosted across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia with more than 8,100 participants from over 27 countries, and contingents from NATO, AL24 focuses on enhancing readiness between the U.S. and partner nation forces.



“There is no doubt that this crucible event both affirms the strategic importance of our security partnership and advances our mutual security cooperation objectives,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John LeBlanc, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF).



This multi-component, multinational exercise will showcase a full array of capabilities in the land, air, maritime and cyberspace domains, including high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) and HIMARS rapid infiltration (HIRAIN), airborne operations, medical treatment missions and more. The exercise strengthens interoperability among participants and showcases the ability to establish operational readiness.



AL24 is a Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-directed, USAFRICOM-sponsored, and SETAF-AF-executed, annual joint, combined exercise.



"It is always excellent to train alongside our Ghanaian partners," said U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Brandon Keil,exercise sergeant major (G7), SETAF-AF, and senior responsible officer for AL24 Ghana. "The activities planned for this exercise will improve our interoperability and reaffirm our commitment to the security and stability of Ghana and the African continent.”



An array of U.S. military units will partner with the Ghana Armed Forces to execute the many planned activities of this exercise, re-affirming the valued partnership between the U.S. and Ghana.



Key activities include a combined field training exercise led by the Maryland Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, staff training on civil affairs and information operations, a complex staff exercise directed by the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade, as well as a medical civic action program where pivotal medical services will be provided to local Ghanaian populations in Damongo.



“As we are gathered here at this United States-sponsored exercise, let us reaffirm our commitment to foster cooperation, strengthen partnership and enduring peace, in and around our communities,” said Ghana Armed Forces Brig. Gen. Frank Tei, general officer commanding, Northern Command.



