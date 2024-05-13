MSRON 10 Strengthens Partner Relations During Exercise Bull Shark 24-2

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Thomas | Djibouti (May 10, 2024) – Sailors from Maritime Expeditionary Squadron (MSRON 10),...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Thomas | Djibouti (May 10, 2024) – Sailors from Maritime Expeditionary Squadron (MSRON 10), assigned to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, participated in a man overboard drill and provided maritime security during Exercise Bull Shark 24-2 on May 5, 2024. MSRON 10 trained with the Djiboutian Navy and Coast Guard for three months to prepare for the exercise. Exercise Bull Shark is a biannual joint training that combines the expertise of U.S., Djiboutian, Spanish and French maritime forces to test water rescue teams on their ability to extract injured personnel from a hostile environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas) see less | View Image Page

Djibouti (May 15, 2024) –Sailors from Maritime Expeditionary Squadron (MSRON) 10, assigned to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, provided maritime security during Exercise Bull Shark 24-2 on May 5, 2024. Bull Shark is a biannual joint training that combines the expertise of U.S., Djiboutian, Spanish and French maritime forces to increase crisis response and personnel recovery skills.



Exercise Bull Shark tested joint teams on maritime security and personnel recovery operations. Teams had to locate and rescue a casualty, then escalate them to a higher echelon of care under hostile conditions.



“Adding MSRON 10’s support in training exercises like Bull Shark help keep a strong cohesion between the nations and keep response time to a simulated crisis quick and concise,” said Lt. Cmdr. Bill DeFries, MSRON 10 training officer.



MSRON 10 Sailors trained with the Djiboutian Navy and Coast Guard for the past three months on maritime navigation, boat operations, vetting, boarding, search and seizure and rescue and casualty care tactics.



“Effective communication is one of the keys to a successful military exercise between partner and ally nations,” said DeFries. “Training with our Djiboutian partners helps us build that stronger relationship, adding valuable skills and support in defending their coastline.”



The relationships that MSRON 10 has built with Djiboutian service members underscore the United States’ and Djibouti’s longstanding partnership to ensure regional stability and security.



“MSRON helps protect our allies and U.S. vessels so they can safely use the Port of Djibouti and its surrounding waters,” said DeFries.



MSRON units deployed to CLDJ partner with the Djiboutian Coast Guard and Navy to protect the Port of Djibouti, exchange knowledge and offer new perspectives, experiences and assets for missions across the region.



Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Patricia Elkins)