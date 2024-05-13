Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. Marines conduct bilateral training

FORT BONIFACIO, MANILA, Philippines – The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Marine Corps will conduct bilateral training and subject matter expert exchanges under the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum from May 12 to June 7 throughout Northern Luzon, Palawan, and Mindanao to support the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines through shared expertise and cooperation.



The Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum is a series of ongoing bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines, designed to bolster the implementation of the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while advancing the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Throughout this training, U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force and 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment will conduct training to support the Philippine Marine Corps’ Archipelagic Coastal Defense Concept.



“ACDC allows our Marines and the Armed Forces of the Philippines to conduct realistic training to strengthen our alliance and better respond to potential threats in the Indo-Pacific region,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. Stuart Glenn, commander of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit. “13th MEU and the rest of I MEF are eager to reunite with the Philippine Marine Corps. Each year, we build common understanding and readiness to ensure regional security while being prepared for crisis or conflict.”



Philippine and U.S. Marine Corps forces will conduct live-fire marksmanship training, maritime security operations, small Unmanned Aerial System operations, unexploded ordnance disposal operations, and a Senior Enlisted Leaders forum. This training is designed to enhance Philippine Maritime Domain Awareness through the Multifunction Air Operations Center, providing aviation command and control and air surveillance capabilities critical for Philippine coastal defense and maritime security.



The Philippine Marine Corps’ 1st, 2nd, 3d, and 4th Marine Brigade, Force Reconnaissance Group, Coastal Defense Regiment, Explosive Ordnance Demolition team, Chemical Biological Radiological or Nuclear team, Combat Engineer Forces, Health Service Support team, Philippine Air Force components, and Philippine Naval Air Wing components will take part in this training.

