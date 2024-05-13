Mental Health and the Military Child

By Deidra Martin-Jones

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md.- May is Mental Health Awareness Month, which is observed annually to provide resources to those in need of help, and to recognize how mental health affects our well-being.

One focal point this month is the unique challenges that affect the mental health of military children.

Military children may experience frequent relocations during a service member’s career which can be stressful. One way to mitigate anxiety is through communication.

“Parents play a key role in helping children cope by communicating openly and providing stability during moves," said Lt. Col. Rebecca Blood, the installation director of psychological health and chief of the behavioral health department at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center.

Open communication is also important during a service member’s deployment.

"It's important for families to stay connected during deployments through regular communication and support systems to help children cope with the separation,” Blood said. “[It’s important] for caregivers to be attentive to signs of emotional distress in their children and seek help from mental health professionals when needed."

Blood shares that Kimbrough is placing its first licensed social worker in the school environment this month, to provide services on-site to dependent children. “The social worker will be at both MacArthur Middle School and Pershing Hill Elementary,” said Blood.

"By prioritizing the mental health of military children and providing them with the support they need, we can help these resilient young individuals navigate the challenges of military life and thrive emotionally," Blood said. "Creating a supportive environment that fosters open communication, understanding, and access to mental health services is crucial in promoting the well-being of military children."

• For more information about child and family behavioral health services at Kimbrough, call (301) 677-8749.

• In case of a mental health crisis, call the 988 Crisis hotline for help.

• For information on youth, mental health, and TRICARE, visit:

https://newsroom.tricare.mil/News/TRICARE-News/Article/3136586/lets-talk-youth-mental-health-and-tricare

