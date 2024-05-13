Unity and skills shine at Women, Peace, and Security challenge

Photo By Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox | Barbados Coast Guard Ordinary Seaman Jada Worrell poses for a photo with Marsha K.A....... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox | Barbados Coast Guard Ordinary Seaman Jada Worrell poses for a photo with Marsha K.A. Caddle, Barbados minister of industry, innovation, science and technology, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Cathy Alston, U.S. Army South Women Peace, and Security (WPS) Gender Advisor, and Barbados Coast Guard Lt. Karen Carvalho, Barbados Defence Force lead WPS planner, after the WPS Team Building Challenge during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 11, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox) see less | View Image Page

PARAGON ARMY BASE, Barbados – In the essence of athleticism and mental agility, teams from eight countries met on the sandy shores of Paragon Army Base, Barbados, for the highly anticipated Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) Team Building Challenge, May 11.



Two-person teams from the U.S., Barbados, Jamaica, Mexico, Belize, Dominican Republic, France, and the Bahamas completed a grueling quarter-mile beach run, a mile-long terrain race, and an obstacle course.



“The purpose of the challenge was to show that men and women can overcome obstacles and achieve success together,” explained Barbados Coast Guard Lt. Karen Carvalho, Barbados Defence Force (BDF) G1 and lead WPS planner.



After an intense display of skill and physical determination, Team Barbados emerged triumphant, showcasing their ability as great hosts of TRADEWINDS 24 and winners.



“Even though there can only be one winner, we’re still friends at the end of the day,” said BDF Lt. Ramone Blackman. “Interacting with all the participants and getting to know them was the best part of the competition.”



After the physical challenge ended and team members began to depart, the competition took an unexpected turn. Teams were reshuffled and individuals were paired with competitors from different nations for what Lt. Col. Cathy Alston, the U.S. Army South WPS Gender Advisor, described as a "plot twist."



Together, they were thrown into scenarios designed to test their application of WPS principles taught throughout the exercise, particularly emphasizing gender consideration in humanitarian events.



"This challenge was designed not only to test physical endurance but also to foster camaraderie and teamwork among nations," she explained. “Everyone enjoyed themselves, and even though it was a challenge, everyone did their best!”



Despite the added challenge, Team Barbados continued their winning streak, with Barbados coast guardsman Jada and Belize Defense Force Sgt. Jose Castro winning the second phase of the competition.



Jada expressed her gratitude, stating this victory signifies the power of collaboration and highlights the importance of gender inclusivity.



“It felt good having not only women, but also men from all units cheering us on at the finish line,” she said. “I knew they had my back.”



The WPS Team Building Challenge showcased the athleticism and mental agility of participating nations. It also served as a testament to the strength of cross-national collaboration and the enduring relevance of gender considerations in humanitarian endeavors.



“Partner nations working with one another is always crucial,” said Alston. “It is important in order for us to build a strong team.”