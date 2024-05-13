Corps seeks comments on Blackhawk Park comfort station

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking comments on the draft Environmental Assessment, or EA, for the Blackhawk Park comfort station improvement project in Vernon County, Wisconsin.



The project consists of removing the existing comfort station and constructing a new comfort station.



The purpose of the proposed project is to construct a new Americans with Disabilities Act accessible comfort station within Blackhawk Park to serve the Upper Park Loop camping area and main boat ramp at an elevation not subject to flooding during high water events such as spring floods. Additional work would include utilities connections, sidewalk, parking area and final landscaping.



A final determination on the draft EA will be made following a 30-day public review period. A copy of the EA can be viewed and downloaded from the St. Paul District website at: https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx. The Corps is conducting a review of the environmental effects in accordance with the National Environment Policy Act.



Comments on the draft EA should be submitted no later than June 14. Questions and comments concerning the project should be directed to LeeAnn Glomski, Corps biologist, at LeeAnn.M.Glomski@usace.army.mil. Please address all correspondence on this project to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attention: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 332 Minnesota Street, Suite E1500, St. Paul, Minnesota, 55101-1678.



All comments received will be made available to the public to include the possibility of being posted on a publicly accessible website. Individuals are requested not to include personal privacy information, such as home addresses or home phone numbers, in their comments, unless they do not object to such information being made available to the public.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the nation’s leading federal providers of outdoor recreation. Our recreation sites provide a diverse range of outdoor activities that promote a healthy lifestyle to millions of people every year. We are committed to providing a safe, fun and secure experience for our visitors.



