Ireland Health Clinic Leader Inducted into the Order of Military Medical Merit

FORT KNOX, Ky. -- Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexis L. Martinez-Suarez, United States Army Medical Department Activity Executive Officer and Deputy Commander for Nursing Services of the Ireland Army Health Clinic, Fort Knox, Ky., was recognized and inducted into the Order of Military Medical Merit during a ceremony here March 29.



Also known as O2M3, the prestigious organization was founded in 1982 by the commanding general of the U.S. Army Health Services Command. It serves to recognize excellence and promote fellowship and esprit de corps among Army Medical Department personnel.



“This is well overdue for Lieutenant Colonel Martinez,” said Colonel Scott M. Farley, commander, Ireland Army Health Clinic. “Everybody who has had an interaction with Lieutenant Colonel Martinez, and in his candor and ability to really, kind of solve some complex problems for the organization. He really gets nursing; he really gets Army medicine, and he really gets after process improvement and optimization. That is what defines Lieutenant Colonel Martinez.”



Membership in O2M3 denotes distinguished service that is recognized by Army Medicine senior leadership, signified by a sterling silver medallion and maroon ribbon.



According to the U.S. Army Medical Department Center of History and Heritage, “O2M3 membership is granted to individuals who have clearly demonstrated the highest standards of integrity and moral character. They also must have displayed an outstanding degree of professional competence, served in the AMEDD for at least 15 years with selflessness, and have made a sustained contribution to the betterment of Army Medicine.”



“I am really humbled to be here in front you. Thank you because I have had the opportunity to achieve some of the things here that is in this award,” Martinez said. “It’s about helping people. It’s about making sure that the places that we serve are left better after we finish our time stationed there. Again, thank you.”

